Cowboys Add Offensive and Defensive Playmakers In 2022 NFL Draft

ARLINGTON, TX- On day 2 of the 2022 NFL Draft, the Dallas Cowboys bolstered their defensive line and added to their offensive weapons.

At 56 overall in the 2nd round, the Dallas Cowboys selected Ole Miss defensive end Sam Williams. Dallas Defensive coordinator Dan Quinn did extensive work with Williams over the pre-draft process so if fans had been paying attention, this pick wasn’t a surprise.

Williams, 6’4”, 250 lbs., started off his college career with Northeast Mississippi and over 2 years, had over 20 sacks and when he went to Ole Miss, added 20 sacks in 3 years and over 30 tackles for loss. Williams has incredible first step explosiveness and flexibility. He also runs a 4.4 40-yard dash.

With Randy Gregory signing with the Denver Broncos, the addition of Williams makes a ton of sense.

One thing that needs to be brought up about Williams is his suspension in July 2020. He was charged with sexual battery and in September 2020, was reinstated when the charges were dropped. As of right now, Williams has no pending issues stemming from this incident.

In the 3rd round, Dallas addressed the wide receiver room by adding South Alabama’s Jalen Tolbert.

Tolbert is a 6’1” wide receiver who runs a 4.4 and was the 2021 Sun Belt Conference Player of the Year. He set school records for receptions (82) and touchdowns (8) in 2021 and set a school career record with 178 receptions and 3,140 yards. According to ProFootballFocus, since 2019, Tolbert had 77 receptions of 15+ yards and had an average of 18 yards per reception last season.

Tolbert has said he felt Dallas would take him after quarterback Dak Prescott called him and spoke with him over 20 minutes. Prescott and Tolbert discussed the relationship between wide receiver and quarterback and talked about how he would fit into the Dallas receiver room.

On Thursday, the Dallas Cowboys took Tulsa offensive lineman Tyler Smith at 24th overall and will continue drafting players on Saturday in rounds 4 through 7.