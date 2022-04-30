Grapevine Pools Dove Waterpark

This is truly an entertainer’s home filled with natural light, updates everywhere, an incredible pool, and one very unique feature — an open-air atrium. Dave Perry Miller’s Sally Nobleman said the atrium is what sealed the deal for the owners when they purchased it. Because the whole house wraps around it, all those windows are largely responsible for the flood of natural light. It’s also a great place to gather for parties and get-togethers. Not so much for an egg hunt (relevant) on account of there’s no real place to hide the eggs, but that’s kind of the new way of the world anyway, just toss the eggs in plain sight and lets the kids trample each other in an attempt to bring home the most snack-size KitKat bars.

HOME & GARDEN ・ 17 DAYS AGO