TORONTO — Before you can lift the Stanley Cup, you have to get out of the first round, and an opening-round win can set the tone for a deep playoff run. The Lightning don’t need to be reminded of that. Two years ago, their five-overtime win over the Blue Jackets in Game 1 launched them to greatness. And last postseason’s crash course with the state-rival Panthers was as much a slugfest as a contest of skill that propelled the Lightning to another Cup.

TAMPA, FL ・ 23 HOURS AGO