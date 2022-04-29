ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
City to Mark Bike Month in Coronado

By City of Coronado
 4 days ago

The City of Coronado will celebrate National Bike Month by hosting activities throughout May, including a special screening and discussion of a City-produced video at the Coronado Historical Association in support of biking, as well as participation in regional Bike to Work Day events.

The City will have a short preview of the video at the May 3 City Council meeting as the Council presents a proclamation recognizing May as Bike Month in Coronado. The City encourages residents to participate in Bike to Work Day set for May 19. The San Diego Association of Governments is leading the effort and Coronado will have a “pit stop” near the Community Center with giveaways and refreshments for riders.

Bike Month is a good time to remind residents that the City adopted a Bicycle Master Plan in 2011 and, in 2018, its first Active Transportation Plan, which includes a Complete Streets Strategy. Coronado is recognized as a Bicycle Friendly Community by the League of American Bicyclists. An astonishing 5.5% of Coronado’s residents bike to work, a rate higher than that of the City of San Diego’s at 1% and the County’s at 0.7%.

The video, “Along for the Ride: A Century of Biking in Coronado” was sponsored by a generous grant from the San Diego Association of Governments, and with the support of the Coronado Historical Association, and will screen from May through early June on Coronado TV and shared via the City’s social media sites.

For more information, visit CommentCoronado.org for more details on the video.

SANDAG Bike Month Page

SD Bike Coalition Bike Month Events

Love to Ride Coronado

Biking Around Coronado Website

