SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Early May can be hot or cold, wet or dry. This week will see cool mornings and rising temperatures day to day. Monday will see a blend of mid to upper 70s with stronger winds in the Bay Area and Sierra. Breezy conditions will be the case for the valley areas until the evening with gusts to 20mph. The strongest winds will see gusts to 35mph or higher for the Bay Area and Sierra into the afternoon.

ENVIRONMENT ・ 7 HOURS AGO