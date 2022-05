Interior design is much more complicated than arranging furniture in a room. It is critical for designers to also know about complex design issues, including the functionality of a space, how lighting affects the area, and how to change the structure of a room without violating building codes. Education can provide a hopeful designer with all of this knowledge, so aspiring interior designers should consider one of the best interior design schools. Below, we’ll outline some of the most important considerations when preparing to take the next career step, along with some of the best schools for interior design.

