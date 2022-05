The iconic Texas gas station Buc-ee's is aiming to build a new location in Texas and it could be just as large or larger than one in the works in Tennessee. Last year it was announced that Buc-ee's would build its largest store ever in Sevierville, Tennessee. That store, when completed in summer 2023, will be 74,000 square feet of amazing Buc-ee's goodness. Currently, the largest Buc-ee's location is in New Braunfels, Texas off of I-35. That location stands at 66,000 square feet.

TEXAS STATE ・ 27 DAYS AGO