Allendale Columbia students celebrate Kite Day

By James Battaglia
 4 days ago

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — More than 130 students from Allendale Columbia School spread across the campus Friday to welcome spring by flying kites.

It’s the annual Kite Day celebration — a tradition for 40 years.

Children got to spend the afternoon outdoors while getting a hands-on lesson in air resistance and climate change. Learning with the kites is one of the schools ways to use their play-based learning initiative — a child-led and open-ended play that takes interests and turns them into teachable moments.

“I think when you’re on a campus that’s a lot of outdoor space and you’re talking about spring and growth and plants and being outdoors, the natural thing to do is be outside and be in nature,” said Head of School Shannon Baudo, “so we’re doing that and we try and do that as much as possible.”

Other ways the school engages in their play-based learning initiative is by not assigning homework to young children and giving ample time to learn and play outdoors throughout all seasons of the year.

