Vermont Senate Approves Bill to Create “Clean Heat Standard'

By Associated Press
US News and World Report
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMONTPELIER, Vt. (AP) — A bill that would set Vermont on a path to a “clean heat standard” was approved by the Vermont Senate on Friday. The proposal aims to regulate businesses that import fossil fuel heat. It would require the Public Utility Commission to...

