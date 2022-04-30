ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
'Extremely busy night' strains Portland Police Bureau resources

By KATU Staff
Cover picture for the articlePORTLAND, Ore. — An “extremely” busy night which included shootings, an ambulance theft, and crash left Portland Police Bureau resources strained overnight. Starting on Friday just after 5 p.m., officers responded to a report of a stolen van located near Southeast 20th Avenue and Southeast Division...

