Adele 'Close To Finalizing Deal' To Bring Las Vegas Residency To New Venue

Photo: Getty Images

Adele is reportedly "close to finalizing a deal" that would allow her Las Vegas residency to move away from the backburner and into the spotlight.

The "Easy On Me" singer tearfully postponed her Colosseum at Caesars Palace show dates due to COVID-related setbacks in January. Now, TMZ is reporting Adele and her team are in "serious talks" to move the show to a different venue and get the show up and running.

"(Adele) and her team are in serious talks with the people over at Planet Hollywood, and will do the show at Zappos Theater — barring any unforeseen setbacks," according to the Las Vegas Review-Journal . The report cited an unnamed source familiar with Adele's plans who says show dates will begin this summer through the end of the year.



The timing of the Las Vegas residency comes after Adele revealed she wants to have a baby with her boyfriend Rich Paul in 2023.

Moving the shows to the Zappos Theater, which falls under the Caesars Entertainment umbrella alongside the Colosseum, brings major benefits for Adele. According to TMZ , she would earn a higher percentage of ticket revenue thanks to the venue's higher seating capacity (7,000 compared to 4,100).