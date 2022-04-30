ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NV

Adele 'Close To Finalizing Deal' To Bring Las Vegas Residency To New Venue

By Dani Medina
KSNE Sunny 106.5
KSNE Sunny 106.5
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4LQ2JR_0fPI0id200
Photo: Getty Images

Adele is reportedly "close to finalizing a deal" that would allow her Las Vegas residency to move away from the backburner and into the spotlight.

The "Easy On Me" singer tearfully postponed her Colosseum at Caesars Palace show dates due to COVID-related setbacks in January. Now, TMZ is reporting Adele and her team are in "serious talks" to move the show to a different venue and get the show up and running.

"(Adele) and her team are in serious talks with the people over at Planet Hollywood, and will do the show at Zappos Theater — barring any unforeseen setbacks," according to the Las Vegas Review-Journal . The report cited an unnamed source familiar with Adele's plans who says show dates will begin this summer through the end of the year.

The timing of the Las Vegas residency comes after Adele revealed she wants to have a baby with her boyfriend Rich Paul in 2023.

Moving the shows to the Zappos Theater, which falls under the Caesars Entertainment umbrella alongside the Colosseum, brings major benefits for Adele. According to TMZ , she would earn a higher percentage of ticket revenue thanks to the venue's higher seating capacity (7,000 compared to 4,100).

Comments / 0

Related
TheStreet

Billionaire NBA Owner Plans New Las Vegas Strip High-End Casino

Most of the new hotel casino development plans on the Las Vegas Strip lately have centered on the North Strip, between The Strat and the Wynn Resort properties. MGM Resorts International (MGM) - Get MGM Resorts International Report and Caesars Entertainment (CZR) - Get Caesars Entertainment Inc Report, which own over a dozen properties on The Strip, expect to see most of their newest competition in upcoming years to come from the North Strip. (While their operations are based on the Central and South Strip).
LAS VEGAS, NV
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Las Vegas, NV
Las Vegas, NV
Entertainment
Nevada State
Nevada Entertainment
TheStreet

Huge Las Vegas Strip Project Takes Over Doomed Former Hotel

The Las Vegas Strip has more than just casinos. Sure, that famous 4.2-mile section of road gets its identity from the towering Caesars Entertainment (CZR) - Get Caesars Entertainment Inc Report, MGM Resorts International (MGM) - Get MGM Resorts International Report, Wynn Resorts (WYNN) - Get Wynn Resorts, Limited Report, and the other iconic casinos, offer so much more.
LAS VEGAS, NV
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Adele
Person
Rich Paul
Restaurant Review

Top 5 Most Popular Burger Restaurants in Las Vegas, Nevada

This list is based on prior customer reviews. The enormous queues at Shake shack when it first opened in Las Vegas were a tribute to the restaurant's delicious burgers. Shake shack sticks to the basics, serving hamburgers, hot dogs, and the typical sides. Shake shack's meals and restaurants are known for their sustainability and environmental friendliness: 100 percent natural Angus beef, humanely raised and sourced verified, with no hormones or antibiotics.
LAS VEGAS, NV
TheStreet

Las Vegas Strip Casino Landlord Talks Deal With Major Sports Team

Las Vegas has evolved into one of the nation's most desired locations for major league sports teams. Already, the National Hockey League brought the expansion Golden Knights to Las Vegas in 2017 along with their T-Mobile Arena on The Las Vegas Strip. Then, the city lured the National Football League's Oakland Raiders to the desert in 2020, where they play in Allegiant Stadium not far from The Strip.
LAS VEGAS, NV
epicstream.com

Elton John Net Worth: The Rise to Fame of the Rocket Man

Elton John is undeniably a music icon. With more than 300 million albums sold worldwide and being one of the highest-paid celebrities, he belongs to the list of the wealthiest singers in the world. He’s the fifth best-selling musical artist in modern history, following Madonna, Michael Jackson, Elvis Presley and...
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid#The Zappos Theater#Caesars Entertainment
KSNE Sunny 106.5

KSNE Sunny 106.5

Las Vegas, NV
2K+
Followers
459
Post
584K+
Views
ABOUT

Sunny 106.5 FM Las Vegas, The Best Variety Of The 80s 90s & Today

 https://sunny1065.iheart.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy