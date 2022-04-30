ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
LRPD: Man arrested in connection to Schiller Street homicide investigation

By John Kushmaul
 2 days ago

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Police have made an arrest in a homicide that happened late Friday night.

52-year-old Yahchanan Makavelli is expected to face charges of first degree murder and possession of a firearm by certain persons.

Police say the homicide happened in the 2700 block of Schiller Road just before midnight.

Little Rock police investigating two overnight deaths

That location is one block east of the State Fair Complex.

Officers initially responded to a report of a battery at that location.

The name of the victim and details of the events that led up to the death have not been released.

