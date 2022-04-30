ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Denver, CO

Denver Colorado ‘Total Disaster’ House Selling for $429K

By Matt Sparx
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

When it comes to real estate, we've shown you a lot of amazing homes. From unique and one of a kind to luxury, and even some not-so-desirable homes. Remember the Colorado Springs home that was dubbed the "Slice of Hell" house?. That Colorado Springs home was bad. Really bad....

kekbfm.com

KXRM

Here’s what fires are burning and where

COLORADO SPRINGS — Tuesday, several fires broke out across Southern Colorado that left first responders rushing to contain them and viewers working to learn more. Above is a map of which fires are still burning as of Wednesday morning. Below are links to FOX21’s previous coverage. Fort Lyon Fire Tuesday, the La Junta Fire Department […]
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
OutThere Colorado

Two highways get closed due to two fires in Colorado

UPDATE: As of 2:45 PM the Highway 194 and Interstate 25 have both been reopened. A new wildfire burning east of La Junta has caused Highway 194 to close, according to the Colorado State Patrol. There have been no updates on reopening. A spokesperson from the Bent County Office of Emergency Management told KKTV that crews are making good progress on extinguishing the blaze. ...
COLORADO STATE
OutThere Colorado

500 homes evacuated in northern Colorado Springs from fire caused by illegal work

Northern Colorado Springs got a scare Friday when 500 homes were evacuated in the wake of the Silver Charm fire, which was caused by allegedly illegal construction work. Smoke was visible near Interstate 25 and InterQuest Parkway at about 12:30 p.m. "Heavy fire in heavy fuels," fire officials said. As of 6:30 p.m., the Silver Charm fire had burned 17 acres and was 75% contained.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
OutThere Colorado

Floridians reportedly start illegal campfire in Colorado park, leave scene

According to a park ranger in Colorado's Jefferson County, an illegal campfire was found burning in the area of West Mount Falcon. In video footage from the scene, one of two responding rangers describes that the fire was reported by a guest at the park, who said that those responsible for starting the fire were from Florida. Another ranger can be seen putting the blaze out. The ranger that's filming...
COLORADO STATE
OutThere Colorado

I-70 detour could add more than 100 miles, two hours of driving to trip across Colorado

After a series of closures on I-70 through Glenwood Canyon last summer, the Colorado Department of Transportation (CDOT) is preparing for similar issues this year. Last year, the area was impacted by powerful floods and mudslides that resulted from the 32,631-acre Grizzly Fire and the burn scar it left behind. In July, more than 100 people become trapped when severe mudslide activity brought travel to a halt on the stretch of interstate that winds through this area, with one report stating that mudslides carried debris up to 150 feet wide and up to 12 feet deep at times. Today, crews are still working to repair damage caused by this period and officials continue to seek a solution to what is expected to be an ongoing problem.
COLORADO STATE
Margaret Jackson

New housing key to metro Denver’s apartment affordability

(Robert Linder on Unsplash) (Denver, Colo.) Apartments in metro Denver will only get scarcer and more expensive unless developers receive incentives to keep building them. Metro Denver’s apartment vacancy rate remains historically low at 4.3%, a 21.82% year-over-year decrease, according to the first-quarter Denver Metro Area Apartment Vacancy and Rent Survey conducted by the University of Denver’s Daniels College of Business and Colorado Economic Management Associates.
DENVER, CO
