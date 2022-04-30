ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado City, CO

The Colorado City That Does Not Allow Ice Cream Trucks

By Zane Mathews
New Country 99.1
New Country 99.1
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The ice cream season is upon us, but there is one Colorado city where the happy sounds of an approaching ice cream truck can not be heard. Through the years, ice cream trucks have produced many happy moments and memories for kids and adults alike. You hear the joyous music playing...

k99.com

Comments / 3

Related
OutThere Colorado

Floridians reportedly start illegal campfire in Colorado park, leave scene

According to a park ranger in Colorado's Jefferson County, an illegal campfire was found burning in the area of West Mount Falcon. In video footage from the scene, one of two responding rangers describes that the fire was reported by a guest at the park, who said that those responsible for starting the fire were from Florida. Another ranger can be seen putting the blaze out. The ranger that's filming...
COLORADO STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Colorado City, CO
Government
City
Denver, CO
City
Grand Junction, CO
City
Colorado City, CO
Aurora, CO
Food & Drinks
Aurora, CO
Lifestyle
Aurora, CO
Restaurants
Aurora, CO
Government
State
Colorado State
Local
Colorado Food & Drinks
City
Aurora, CO
Colorado City, CO
Lifestyle
Local
Colorado Restaurants
Local
Colorado Government
Local
Colorado Lifestyle
OutThere Colorado

'Coke oven' operation in Colorado mountains once produced 6 million tons of coke annually

First things, first – what is a “coke oven?” It’s not where Coca-Cola comes from. The coke ovens in Redstone were built in 1899 by Colorado Fuel and Iron to burn impurities out of coal from Colorado’s Coal Basin. This created something called “coking coal,” which could be used in steel mills during the creation of steel, much of which would ultimately be used for building railroads. Upon the completion...
COLORADO STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Ice Cream Truck#Trucks#Food Drink#The City Council
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Restaurants
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Ice Cream
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
KXRM

Here’s what fires are burning and where

COLORADO SPRINGS — Tuesday, several fires broke out across Southern Colorado that left first responders rushing to contain them and viewers working to learn more. Above is a map of which fires are still burning as of Wednesday morning. Below are links to FOX21’s previous coverage. Fort Lyon Fire Tuesday, the La Junta Fire Department […]
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
OutThere Colorado

I-70 detour could add more than 100 miles, two hours of driving to trip across Colorado

After a series of closures on I-70 through Glenwood Canyon last summer, the Colorado Department of Transportation (CDOT) is preparing for similar issues this year. Last year, the area was impacted by powerful floods and mudslides that resulted from the 32,631-acre Grizzly Fire and the burn scar it left behind. In July, more than 100 people become trapped when severe mudslide activity brought travel to a halt on the stretch of interstate that winds through this area, with one report stating that mudslides carried debris up to 150 feet wide and up to 12 feet deep at times. Today, crews are still working to repair damage caused by this period and officials continue to seek a solution to what is expected to be an ongoing problem.
COLORADO STATE
Distractify

Woman Blocks McDonald's Drive-Thru Line to Save Spot for Her Husband in a Truck

If you've ever watched The Founder then you'll know just how much of an impact McDonald's and Ray Kroc made on the food service industry. The speedy meal system developed by brothers Richard and Maurice McDonald minimized wait times for customers and using predominantly paper products from wrappers, bags, and cups resulted in a takeout phenomenon that tons of other businesses would go on to emulate.
PUBLIC SAFETY
KXRM

Bear battles wildlife proofed trash can in video

COLORADO SPRINGS– A bear struggling to open a trash can can be seen in a video recorded by a Manitou Springs resident. Katie Rhodes was relaxing inside her home when she heard loud clanging outside her window. When Rhodes went to investigate the sound, she found a massive dark form dragging and knocking around her […]
MANITOU SPRINGS, CO
New Country 99.1

New Country 99.1

Windsor, CO
9K+
Followers
10K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

New Country 99.1 plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Fort Collins, Colorado. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy