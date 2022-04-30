Zachary Carter thought he was going to Bills or 49ers, never got to sack Joe Burrow

Fun fact about new Cincinnati Bengals defensive lineman Zachary Carter — he was shocked the team took him after limited contact during the pre-draft process.

Carter told reporters after the Bengals made him a third-round pick in the 2022 NFL draft that he figured he was going to a team like the Bills or 49ers.

Oh, and that he’s maybe a little disappointed he never got to sack Joe Burrow.

“Honestly, I thought I was going to go to the Bills or 49ers,” Carter said, according to Mike Petraglia of CLNS Media. “I didn’t get to sack Joe Burrow… he was a beast.”

But of course, Carter’s also thrilled to link up with Burrow, like anyone might be.

“It’s crazy, honestly, to go from being in a college locker room to now being in the NFL and being with guys you played against,” Carter said, according to Geoff Hobson of Bengals.com. “I’m teammates with Joe Burrow. I feel like it’s an honor, man. He’s a good dude. I look up to these guys.”

Carter, a standout at Florida, never got to get after Burrow despite his 17 sacks, most of those coming over the last two seasons.

But Bengals coaches envision him as an interior pass-rusher who can help the starting defense right away, so odds are he’ll get plenty of shots at Burrow in practice soon while helping to improve the entire unit.