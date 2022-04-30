ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cincinnati, OH

Best reactions and takeaways to the Bengals selection of Cordell Volson

By Chris Roling
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=07QMV7_0fPHpaHn00

The Cincinnati Bengals turned more than a few heads during Saturday’s fourth round of the 2022 NFL draft.

There, they selected North Dakota State offensive lineman Cordell Volson, a lesser-known name before the draft.

Of course, lesser-known doesn’t have to be a bad thing. As the reactions and takeaways show, there were plenty who had tabbed Volson as a sleeper to know on Day 2 or Day 3 and from the sounds of it, the Bengals plan to let him come in and compete for a job right away.

Here’s a look at some of the best reactions and takeaways right after the Bengals made the pick.

Comments / 0

Related
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

4 things to know about new Cowboys WR Jalen Tolbert

With Michael Gallup likely missing the start of the season and the loss of Amari Cooper, wideout was a well-established need for the Dallas Cowboys entering the 2022 NFL draft. Although the addition of James Washington helped soften the blow, this offense was still missing a reliable playmaker opposite CeeDee Lamb going into this season.
MOBILE, AL
Yardbarker

This Trade Between The Packers and Jacksonville Would Send Pro Bowl WR to Green Bay

The Green Bay Packers added three wide receivers in the 2022 NFL Draft. Christian Watson out of NDSU in the second round, Romeo Doubs out of Nevada in the fourth round, and Samouri Toure out of Nebraska in the seventh round. However Green Bay could still use a veteran number one wide receiver on the roster for week one. Marvin Jones Jr could be that guy for the Green Bay Packers.
GREEN BAY, WI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Ohio Sports
Local
Ohio Football
Cincinnati, OH
Sports
Cincinnati, OH
Football
City
Cincinnati, OH
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Tennessee Titans QB Malik Willis: 8 things to know

The Tennessee Titans made a big splash on Day 2 of the 2022 NFL draft when they selected Liberty quarterback Malik Willis in the third round. Tennessee moved up to get their man, as the Titans traded pick Nos. 90 and 169 to the Las Vegas Raiders in exchange for the No. 86 pick they used to draft Willis.
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Twitter's reaction to TE Jake Ferguson being drafted by the Dallas Cowboys

On Saturday afternoon, former Wisconsin tight end Jake Ferguson was drafted in the fourth round of the 2022 NFL draft by the Dallas Cowboys with the 129th pick. Ferguson was a constant threat as both a run-blocker and receiving threat for the Badgers as their starting tight end since 2018. Last season, Ferguson finished with 450 receiving yards and three touchdowns on a career-high 46 receptions.
ARLINGTON, TX
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Daniel Jeremiah
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Broncos signed 2 of the top undrafted free agents available

After selecting nine players in the 2022 NFL draft, the Denver Broncos then signed 13 undrafted free agents. Two of those UDFAs stand out. Touchdown Wire’s Doug Farrar and Draft Wire’s Luke Easterling both published lists of the top UDFAs available after the draft wrapped up on Saturday evening. Alabama pass rusher Christopher Allen, who signed with Denver, was on both of their lists.
DENVER, CO
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

2022 NFL draft: Grade the Steelers first 3 draft picks

On the first two nights of the 2022 NFL draft, the Pittsburgh Steelers addressed multiple significant needs including quarterback. In the first round Pittsburgh selected Pitt signal-caller Kenny Pickett. Moving to the second round, the Steelers addressed their biggest need with speed Georgia wide receiver George Pickens. Finally on Friday night in the third round, Pittsburgh drafted versatile defensive lineman DeMarvin Leal out of Texas A&M.
PITTSBURGH, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football#The Cincinnati Bengals#Cb#Dl#Ol#Lg
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Commanders head coach Ron Rivera calls Sam Howell a ‘home run’ selection

UNC football quarterback Sam Howell was selected in the fifth round of the 2022 NFL Draft on Saturday and despite slipping in the draft, was considered a steal at that spot. Selected by the Washington Commanders, head coach Ron Rivera was extremely excited to get Howell and even more at the spot they did considering they weren’t necessarily in the market for a quarterback. “Once we got Carson as our starter, we got off the quarterback train for the most part… To have Sam fall to us was something we had to jump on. We had a very good grade on him...
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Ravens GM Eric DeCosta explains why Baltimore didn't take WR in 2022 NFL draft

The Baltimore Ravens completed their 2022 draft, coming away with a great 11-player haul that fills needs as well as represents some of the best talent available on the board when they were selecting. However, they decided to not draft a wide receiver throughout all seven rounds, which caused some concern for many considering the team traded away No. 1 wide receiver Marquise Brown during the draft.
BALTIMORE, MD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Cincinnati Bengals
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Tyree Johnson to sign with Steelers

The NFL draft is over, and despite a highly productive career at Texas A&M, former Aggies defensive linemen Tyree Johnson went undrafted. But shortly after the draft, sources began reporting that Tyree Johnson would be signing with the Pittsburgh Steelers as an undrafted free agent. The road to NFL success is difficult for any undrafted free agent, but Johnson will have the opportunity to join a great defense in Pittsburgh, joining former teammates DeMarvin Leal and Buddy Johnson, with an opportunity to learn from reigning NFL defensive player of the year T.J. Watt. If his play in Pittsburgh reflects his play in College Station, he’ll have a great shot to make the regular season roster, and be a part of a Steelers team with eyes on a playoff run. Contact/Follow us @AggiesWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Texas A&M news, notes, and opinions. Follow Joey on Twitter: @JoeyIckes
PITTSBURGH, PA
FOX Sports

Bengals address depth needs on defense with DB-heavy draft

CINCINNATI (AP) — The Cincinnati Bengals focused on defense in. The Super Bowl runner-up Bengals used five of their six picks in the draft to get defensive players. “I think we were going to be in a position where there were some good offensive players there, and they’d be in the conversation,” coach Zac Taylor said. “We are really happy with the three (defensive) guys we’ve walked away with. We walked out of there feeling like, ‘OK, we accomplished not only value with the right players.’ They hit some spots that we knew we needed some depth. We weren’t going to reach for guys, so some guys that we felt good about were there and (we) took them.”
CINCINNATI, OH
NESN

Patriots Draft Recap: Full Rundown Of New England’s 11 Selections

The 2022 NFL Draft is in the books. The New England Patriots selected a total of 11 players, from Chattanooga offensive lineman Cole Strange with the 29th overall pick in the first round to Michigan offensive tackle Andrew Stueber with pick No. 245 in the seventh. Between those two selections,...
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

104K+
Followers
150K+
Post
39M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy