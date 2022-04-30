Best reactions and takeaways to the Bengals selection of Cordell Volson

The Cincinnati Bengals turned more than a few heads during Saturday’s fourth round of the 2022 NFL draft.

There, they selected North Dakota State offensive lineman Cordell Volson, a lesser-known name before the draft.

Of course, lesser-known doesn’t have to be a bad thing. As the reactions and takeaways show, there were plenty who had tabbed Volson as a sleeper to know on Day 2 or Day 3 and from the sounds of it, the Bengals plan to let him come in and compete for a job right away.

Here’s a look at some of the best reactions and takeaways right after the Bengals made the pick.