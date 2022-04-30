Bengals' Cam Taylor-Britt already zeroed on matchups with Ja'Marr Chase, Tee Higgins

After the Cincinnati Bengals made Cam Taylor-Britt in the pick in the second round of the 2022 NFL draft, even trading up to get him, much of what the coaches talked about was how well he fit the culture they’re building.

He proved it pretty quickly, too.

Speaking with reporters after hearing his name called at the NFL draft, Taylor Britt made it clear he’s already got sights on one thing — covering Ja’Marr Chase and Tee Higgins in practices.

“That’s the first thing that I thought about. I can’t wait,” Taylor-Britt said, according to Geoff Hobson of Bengals.com. “Like Coach said, I bring the juice at practice and it’s just like the game. Going against receivers like that will help my game so much to where guarding other receivers won’t be as hard. I can’t wait to get out to practice and actually practice one-on-one against those guys.”

The Bengals are counting on him to do more than just boost the locker room, of course. On paper, he’s going to get a chance to rotate in with Eli Apple on the boundary right away.

And if he’s bringing more competition to each practice, even for guys like Chase and Higgins? Everyone will be better for it.