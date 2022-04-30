ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Instant analysis of Bengals picking Cordell Volson in the fourth round

By Chris Roling
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 2 days ago
After going with some pretty well-known names over the 2022 NFL draft’s first three rounds, the Cincinnati Bengals decided to dip into the relatively unknown column in the fourth round with Cordell Volson, an offensive lineman out of North Dakota State.

Just because he’s not a popular name doesn’t mean Volson is necessarily a bad pick, though.

In fact, it’s not too hard to see why the Bengals like Volson. He’s experienced (24 years old over the summer with 65 appearances), a leader (captain and First team All-MVFC selection), big (6’6″ and 315 pounds) and has played a handful of different spots on the line, which includes filling in at left tackle in place of 2021 second-round pick Dillon Radunz.

As an aside, most prominent onlookers liked Volson as a late-round pick, so this one will end up looking like a reach. It’s quite the impressive climb for a former 2-star offensive line prospect out of Anamoose high school, to say the least.

NFL.com’s Lance Zierlein wrote the following while slotting Volson as a Round 6-7 prospect:

“Offensive lineman with excellent size and thickness to transition inside to a full-time guard spot. Volson has good core strength to compete against power players and possesses the athleticism to work up into positioning as a second-level blocker. He needs to cut down on the penalties and make hand placement a greater priority. There are some holes in his pass protection, but he should be average in that regard as a pro. He has Day 3 talent and could become an NFL backup.”

Then again, The Draft Network had Volson as a fourth-round prospect.

Either way, this one checks a lot of typical Bengals boxes in terms of character and experience. He’ll undoubtedly be used inside, perhaps as competition for Jackson Carman at left guard. Maybe he’s fated to be a utility backup across the interior and if so, he’ll be cheap and effective at that while also having experience at both tackle spots in emergency situations.

On one hand, the value looks rough in the fourth round. On the other, Volson hits a direct need and the Bengals continue to pick from a position of luxury after retaining most of their Super Bowl roster already. Even if Volson is only a high-quality backup for his career, they’ve done quite a bit worse in this range in the past.

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Tennessee Titans QB Malik Willis: 8 things to know

The Tennessee Titans made a big splash on Day 2 of the 2022 NFL draft when they selected Liberty quarterback Malik Willis in the third round. Tennessee moved up to get their man, as the Titans traded pick Nos. 90 and 169 to the Las Vegas Raiders in exchange for the No. 86 pick they used to draft Willis.
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Grading the Colts' draft pick trade with Vikings

The Indianapolis Colts traded their second-round pick to the Minnesota Vikings while adding an extra pick in the third round of the 2022 NFL draft. This now gives the Colts three selections on Day 2 of the draft. While there were some intriguing prospects on the board like wide receiver Skyy Moore, the Colts got very strong value in terms of draft picks.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Broncos signed 2 of the top undrafted free agents available

After selecting nine players in the 2022 NFL draft, the Denver Broncos then signed 13 undrafted free agents. Two of those UDFAs stand out. Touchdown Wire’s Doug Farrar and Draft Wire’s Luke Easterling both published lists of the top UDFAs available after the draft wrapped up on Saturday evening. Alabama pass rusher Christopher Allen, who signed with Denver, was on both of their lists.
DENVER, CO
