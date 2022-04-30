ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Seahawks CB Coby Bryant has about an average Relative Athletic Score

By Tim Weaver
 2 days ago
The Seahawks never got a chance to draft Sauce Gardner, who went to the Jets at No. 4 overall in the draft. However, they got his partner in crime from the Cincinnati defense. After college quarterbacks eventually learned to stop throwing in Gardner’s direction (sound familiar?) they went after the guy on the other side – Coby Bryant – who was just selected by Seattle in the fourth round of the 2022 NFL draft at No. 109 overall.

Here’s a look at his athletic testing numbers which show a slightly-above average overall score, aided mostly by his size/strength. Bryant’s agility is a yellow flag, though.

Then again, we know RAS isn’t everything. If you can play your position well you can make a solid career in the NFL, as has been the case for Seattle free safety Quandre Diggs and free agent Tyrann Mathieu, DBs who both scored significantly lower in this metric than Bryant.

