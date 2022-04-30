Seahawks trade down from No. 145 spot with Chiefs, add another pick

We finally have our first trade of the 2022 NFL draft involving the Seahawks.

According to Field Yates, Seattle is moving down from the No. 145 overall pick near the top of the fifth round. The Chiefs will be getting that selection and in turn will be giving up the Nos. 158 and 233 overall picks.

The Seahawks still have a couple more immediate positions to address, including WR3. They also could use more long-term depth at center, tight end and linebacker. Picking up that extra selection should help.

Seattle is now in line to make nine picks overall in the draft. Four remain: No. 153, No. 158, No. 229 and No. 233.