2022 NFL draft: Former Seahawks CB D.J. Reed approves Coby Bryant pick

The Seattle Seahawks are having a masterclass draft when it comes to directly addressing their biggest needs. After bolstering their offensive and defensive lines, as well as improving their running back stable, the Seahawks worked to reload their secondary with cornerback Coby Bryant from Cincinnati, their fourth-round pick.

Cornerback has been a major area of need for Seattle ever since Richard Sherman was cut. The team has struggled to find meaningful production at the position, with limited success. One player who was a lone bright spot was DJ Reed, who recently signed a three-year deal with the New York Jets.

Reed may not be with the Seahawks anymore, but he is still keeping an eye on his former team, and he approves of the Bryant selection.

Seattle claimed Reed off waivers prior to the 2020 season and made his debut Week 8 against the San Francisco 49ers, the team who drafted him. Reed logged four interceptions during his year and a half stint in the PNW.

Reed would know the Seahawks secondary as well as anyone, and if he feels strongly about Bryant, then 12’s everywhere should be excited.