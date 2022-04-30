ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bowling Green, KY

College Highlights: Bailey Zappe, QB, Western Kentucky

Patriots.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWatch college highlights from Western Kentucky quarterback Bailey...

www.patriots.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

LSU 5-Star Efton Reid Makes His Transfer Decision

When former LSU five-star big man Efton Reid put his name in the transfer portal, he instantly skied to the top of many program’s boards. On Sunday, the gifted seven-footer announced his decision to leave the Tigers in favor of the Bulldogs. Reid is taking his talents to Gonzaga.
BATON ROUGE, LA
CBS Miami

2022 NFL Draft: Miami Dolphins Select 2 Linebackers, 1 Wide Receiver & 1 QB

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – The Miami Dolphins selected wide receiver Erik Ezukanma, from Texas Tech, with their 125th overall pick in the 4th round of the 2022 NFL Draft on Saturday. On Friday, with the 102nd overall pick, the Dolphins selected linebacker Channing Tindall, from Georgia, in the 3rd round. On Saturday, the Dolphins also selected Cameron Goode, LB, out of California with their 224th overall pick. Their last selection, with the 247th overall pick, was Skylar Thompson, QB, Kansas State. After an aggressive offseason, the team reshaped and upgraded its roster for Mike McDaniel’s new vision. Experts say the Dolphins’ team needs are the following: offensive linemen, linebackers, wide receivers, and defensive linemen.
MIAMI GARDENS, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Bowling Green, KY
Bowling Green, KY
Football
Bowling Green, KY
College Sports
Bowling Green, KY
Sports
Local
Kentucky College Sports
Local
Kentucky Sports
Local
Kentucky Football
ESPN

Kentucky starter Keion Brooks Jr. becomes third Wildcat to enter transfer portal

Kentucky forward Keion Brooks Jr., who started all 33 games for the Wildcats last season, entered the transfer portal on Friday night. A former top-40 recruit, Brooks had an inconsistent freshman season at Kentucky before proving himself as one of the few bright spots during the Wildcats' dismal 2020-21 campaign. This past season, Brooks was a staple in Kentucky's lineup, averaging 10.8 points and 4.4 rebounds.
KENTUCKY STATE
The Independent

A quiet coed accused a beloved college football player of rape. His teammate put his career on the line to support her

It’s still unusual now, and it was virtually unheard of back then – but, then again, neither Betsy Sailor nor Irv Pankey had been known for following the paths well travelled in late 1970s America. Ms Sailor, one of the few female business administration majors at Penn State, had mustered the courage to accuse one of the school’s football players – a stranger to her – of raping her at knifepoint in her own home. Mr Pankey, who was just one of a dozen Black football players on the college’s juggernaut of a team, heard Ms Sailor’s evidence in court...
NFL
PennLive.com

Former college football star, once considered a possible first-round pick, indicted on felony rape charge two days before NFL Draft: reports

There was a time not long ago when many believed Adam Anderson would be spending this week preparing to hear his name called in the NFL Draft. And, many thought, too, he wouldn’t have to wait long for that. In fact, the 6-foot-5, 230 pounder was believed to be talented enough to maybe even go in the first round. But the former star linebacker for the Georgia Bulldogs was indicted Tuesday by a grand jury in Athens and is accused of felony rape.
ATHENS, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Western Kentucky#The New England Patriots#England#2022 Nfl Draft#American Football#College Football
AL.com

Nick Saban involved in Birmingham-area fender-bender

Alabama coach Nick Saban was involved a minor car accident Friday afternoon in the Birmingham area, sources told AL.com. A UA spokesman said there were no injuries involved in the wreck. The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office had no record of the accident, indicating that neither Saban nor the other driver...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NFL Teams
New England Patriots
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Ryan McAdoo enters transfer portal

The UNC Basketball program is losing another player to the transfer portal this offseason. On Saturday, walk-on guard/forward Ryan McAdoo entered the transfer portal as he looks to find a new home as a grad transfer. McAdoo was a preferred walk-on for the Tar Heels and is the son of former UNC standout and NBA Hall of Famer Bob McAdoo. McAdoo spent one season at Florida Gulf Coast before joining UNC for his final three. In 2021-22, McAdoo played in 7 games and averaged two minutes per game in his appearances as part of Blue Steel. North Carolina G/F Ryan McAdoo has entered the transfer portal. Grad transfer. https://t.co/wJBCXOZYpQ — Verbal Commits (@VerbalCommits) April 30, 2022 McAdoo was on scholarship for the past two seasons for the Tar Heels but with the recruiting class coming in and the return of four of five starters, he would have had to stay as a walk-in instead. Now, he can find a new home and hopefully earn some more playing time. Follow us @TarHeelsWire on Twitter and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of North Carolina Tar Heels news, notes and opinions. Let us know your thoughts, comment on this story below. Join the conversation today.
COLLEGE SPORTS
The Associated Press

Titans: Took QB Willis because he was best player available

NASHVILLE, TEnn. (AP) — The Tennessee Titans capped their second night of the NFL draft by trading up and selecting a quarterback. The Titans insist making Malik Willis of Liberty the third quarterback taken in this draft was simply about picking the best player available, nothing more. But it could create competition at the position, even if Ryan Tannehill has the NFL’s highest salary-cap figure coming off a down season.
NASHVILLE, TN
The Spun

Photos: Meet Kirk Herbstreit’s Longtime Wife, Allison

The football season is always a busy time for the Herbstreit family, but moving forward in 2022, it will be even more amped up than usual. Kirk Herbstreit added another big job to his responsibilities this year, as he will be an analyst for Amazon’s Thursday night NFL broadcasts. Kirk will do this in addition to his college football duties for ESPN.
COLUMBUS, OH
OnTownMedia / OnSachem News

Montana State's Troy Andersen selected by Atlanta Falcons in second round of NFL Draft

Troy Andersen made Montana State history on Friday night, when the Atlanta Falcons selected him in the second round of the NFL Draft. Andersen, a linebacker who Atlanta drafted with the 58th overall pick, is the first MSU player ever taken in the second round. Only defensive tackle Bill Kollar, a first-rounder in 1974, has been picked higher in the program’s history.
ATLANTA, GA

Comments / 0

Community Policy