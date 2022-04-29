Lasondra Barrett

For the second time in the 2022 season, Nathan Dettmer has been recognized by the South Eastern Conference as the conference’s pitcher of the week. Dettmer pitched 7 innings of one run ball, allowing two hits and striking out six in a 5-1 Aggie win against the 22nd ranked Vanderbilt Commodores last weekend. It was Dettmer’s third consecutive win against a top-25 ranked team, following victories over the #10 Georgia Bulldogs, and #3 Arkansas Razorbacks, earning the Aggies sophomore two conference pitcher of the week awards in the three week period. #SECBSB 𝗖𝗼-𝗣𝗶𝘁𝗰𝗵𝗲𝗿 𝗼𝗳 𝘁𝗵𝗲 𝗪𝗲𝗲𝗸: Nathan Dettmer • @AggieBaseball ⚾️ » https://t.co/VTLcyP5sf2 pic.twitter.com/42XlcBU576 — Southeastern Conference (@SEC) May 2, 2022 On the season, Dettmer is 5-2 in 11 starts, with a 3.13 ERA and a 1,13 WHIP, and has been a key cog in the Aggie’s climb up the SEC standings and the national polls. Contact/Follow us @AggiesWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Texas A&M news, notes, and opinions. Follow Joey on Twitter: @JoeyIckes

NASHVILLE, TN ・ 29 MINUTES AGO