ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Holladay, UT

Holladay Artists of the Month age creatively

valleyjournals.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHolladay has 11 Artists of the Month. Yes, 11. All are women, and all are enrolled in a creative aging class. The artists have expressed themselves in writing and are now moving into a visual art phase. Their creations will hang in the Holladay City Hall front foyer at the beginning...

www.valleyjournals.com

Comments / 0

Related
hackernoon.com

Art (R)evolution: NFTastic art

The NFT industry made USD 17 billion in 2021, with the whole art market totalling USD 65 billion. Modern artists recreate famous traditional paintings or sculptures using NFT format, bringing more attention to and reinventing them. The future of NFT and ARt lies in the boundaries of bringing up existential questions, uncomfortable topics and valuable points in projects that will force people to think. The views might divide but the value is the discussion itself that this brave new art will cause. It could mean that either classical art will live forever or that NFT becomes the new medium for an art world.
VISUAL ART
ARTnews

98-Year-Old Computer Art Pioneer Vera Molnar Is Presenting At The Venice Biennale For The First Time

Click here to read the full article. The NFT boom has renewed people’s interest in the earlier phases of the digital art movement, and with that renewed attention, Vera Molnar, 98, is now an object of fascination. Considered to be the first woman artist to incorporate computers in her practice, Molnar is enjoying long awaited recognition for her contributions and will now be presenting her work at the Venice Biennale for the first time . Curated by Francesca Franco, Molnar will present her new work Icône 2020 at a Collateral Event at the Atelier Muranese. “I wanted to connect by two passions,”...
DESIGN
Robb Report

A Prime Jackson Pollock ‘Drip’ Painting Is Expected to Fetch $45 Million at Auction

Click here to read the full article. Christie’s has unveiled an abstract painting by Jackson Pollock featuring the postwar painter’s signature ‘drip’ style that will be auctioned next month. Number 31 (1949) will hit the block during an evening sale in New York on May 12 dedicated to art produced in the 20th century. It is expected to fetch a price in excess of $45 million and will be offered without a guarantee. Pollock completed the work, which stands at 31-by-22-inches, in 1949, during a formative time in his career when he produced a series of drip paintings. The works would make him a standard...
VISUAL ART
Smithonian

Holocaust Survivors Ask Israel Museum to Return One-of-a-Kind Haggadah

For generations, Jews around the world have used the Haggadah as their guide to celebrating the Passover holiday; many pass on these cherished books as family heirlooms. In recent days, one Haggadah dating back to the 14th century, perhaps the oldest of its kind, has become the subject of a serious legal tussle—one that could transfer ownership from an Israeli museum to the Holocaust survivors who claim to own it.
MUSEUMS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Holladay, UT
Local
Utah Entertainment
The Guardian

Portable Magic by Emma Smith review – a love letter to reading

One of the most familiar visual tropes to emerge from the pandemic has been that of Serious People seated in front of their bookshelves. Whether it’s a cabinet minister on television or an accountant working from home, the poetics of Zoom insist on a backdrop of titles composed of equal parts stuffy professional manual, well‑thumbed Penguin Classic and, for those who like to raise the stakes, last year’s International Booker prize shortlist. Books don’t just furnish a room, they semaphore to the world exactly how you yourself would like to be read.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
Fast Company

The most expensive 20th-century artwork ever auctioned is wildly misunderstood

“If you remember the ’60s, you weren’t really there.” This famous quip says much about our rose-tinted nostalgia for the decade. The fun-loving hedonism of Woodstock and Beatlemania may be etched into cultural memory, but Andy Warhol’s Marilyn Monroe portraits reveal a darker side to the swinging ’60s that turns our nostalgia on its head.
VISUAL ART
hypebeast.com

Leonardo Da Vinci’s Historic Creations Now Transformed Into NFTS

A project helmed by Milan’s historic Ambrosian Library. Milan’s historic Ambrosiana Library is a haven for book lovers as the establishment contains over 800,000 books and 35,000 manuscripts. Hidden from the oasis of tomes is a collection of rarely seen drawings by Leonardo da Vinci that is locked in the vault of the library. The library recently announced that it will showcase these drawings, but in a new web 3 light. “The Visi” is an NFT project helmed by Ambrosiana that features da Vinci’s historic creations transformed into PFP collectibles.
VISUAL ART
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Art Exhibitions#Art Supplies#Art History#Covid
The Guardian

‘A sense of radical possibility’: re-examining the great migration through art

The way we talk about the great migration is often oversimplified, limiting it to the movement of Black Americans from the rural south to the urban north through the early and mid 20th century. But there are many more stories of the great migration than just this one. The new joint exhibition between the Mississippi Museum of Art and the Baltimore Museum of Art, A Movement in Every Direction seeks to complicate that tidy narrative through freshly commissioned artwork that adds new stories to the great migration, and explores how it continues to this day.
MUSEUMS
Tampa Bay Times

The Dalí’s Latest Special Exhibition Invites Visitors to Transform Selfies into Cubist Works of Art

For years, The Dalí Museum has demonstrated a commitment to creating digital experiences that entertain, inspire, and encourage further immersion into all that was – and is – the genius of Salvador Dalí. Now, as part of the current Picasso and the Allure of the South exhibition, visitors to the museum may further their understanding of the genre of cubism through an exclusive new artificial intelligence experience called YOUR PORTRAIT, developed in partnership with Goodby Silverstein & Partners.
MUSEUMS
psychologytoday.com

Museums Need Donors. Why Do Donors Need Museums?

When a museum leaves a mark on the visitor, the visitor sometimes wants to leave a mark on the museum by becoming a donor. Donors are additionally motivated to give to museums due to a sense of responsibility to preserve the past. Offerings to museums from donors should be thought...
MUSEUMS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Visual Art
NewsBreak
Arts
NewsBreak
Meditation
ABC4

Broadway at the Eccles announces new 2022-2023 lineup

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Broadway fans, get ready as Broadway at the Eccles has announced its full lineup for the upcoming 2022-2023 season. After canceled shows throughout 2020-2021 and a delayed start to the current season, officials are excited to bring back a full, brand new lineup for fans in the upcoming year. Organizers […]
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
Smithonian

Inside Hieronymus Bosch’s Surreal Visions of Heaven and Hell

In Hieronymus Bosch’s visions of hell, Satan and his followers subject sinners to an endless parade of punishments. A hare captures a former hunter, trussing him up to a pole as a pair of hunting dogs maul a man nearby. A gambler has his hand impaled on a table as a furry creature closes its paw around his neck. Yet another sinner is crucified on an enormous harp about to be plucked by a demon whose body resembles a tree.
VISUAL ART
The Guardian

The Perfect Golden Circle by Benjamin Myers review – grand designs

It’s 1989, and over the course of a blazing Wiltshire summer, a series of mysterious and increasingly complex crop circles appear in the county’s ripening wheat fields. Combining precise geometry and motifs from eastern spirituality and Celtic mythology, they’re soon attracting international attention from the media, UFO enthusiasts, dowsers, exorcists and tourists.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
Architectural Digest

This Brutalist Hotel Blends Seamlessly into the Oaxacan Landscape

Sandwiched between mountains and sea on Mexico’s Oaxacan coast, Hotel Terrestre, a new property from Grupo Habita, is designed with one thing in mind: the environment. From the moment you arrive, you sense it—the sand underfoot, the breeze, the reception’s timber chairs and earthy palette. Even the brutalist buildings, which mimic ancient ruins, fold seamlessly into the natural surroundings, a mix of existing vegetation and indigenous additions like copal trees and orchids. Tasked with designing the buildings and the landscape was celebrated Mexico City–based architect Alberto Kalach. As Carlos Couturier, cofounder of Grupo Habita, explains, “Kalach is officially an architect, but his soul is about developing landscapes.” Essential to the experience is a connection between the terrain, the buildings, and the sky, which can be appreciated from the open-air showers or stargazing platforms. “The architecture fits perfectly with the garden and brings serenity and surprise,” says Kalach, who chose locally handcrafted bricks to realize the 14 villas, all of which are powered entirely by solar energy. Inside the vaulted rooms, pine beds designed by Kalach mingle with furniture by fellow Mexican architect Oscar Hagerman. Wooden window shutters invite breezes, obviating the need for glass or air-conditioning. Plant-filled paths, meanwhile, usher guests to two saltwater pools, a temple-like hammam, and an alfresco restaurant for cacao elixirs and ceviche. At Terrestre, being mindful of the environment is an entirely holistic approach. “It’s not a statement,” says Couturier. “We just do it.” terrestrehotel.com.
LIFESTYLE
tatler.com

The incredible heiresses and party-girl muses who changed art history

Among art history’s muses are those heiresses and original It Girls who dazzled artists with their wondrous wardrobes, unrivalled beauty and lavish parties. Opening the doors to their museum-worthy homes, these women poured their time and resources into creative relationships which shattered societal norms. In turn, they were framed as immortal icons for all to remember. Here are four incredible individuals who took control of their fortunes, to turn it, and themselves, into an art form.
MUSIC

Comments / 0

Community Policy