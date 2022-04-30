Holladay Artists of the Month age creatively

Sandwiched between mountains and sea on Mexico’s Oaxacan coast, Hotel Terrestre, a new property from Grupo Habita, is designed with one thing in mind: the environment. From the moment you arrive, you sense it—the sand underfoot, the breeze, the reception’s timber chairs and earthy palette. Even the brutalist buildings, which mimic ancient ruins, fold seamlessly into the natural surroundings, a mix of existing vegetation and indigenous additions like copal trees and orchids. Tasked with designing the buildings and the landscape was celebrated Mexico City–based architect Alberto Kalach. As Carlos Couturier, cofounder of Grupo Habita, explains, “Kalach is officially an architect, but his soul is about developing landscapes.” Essential to the experience is a connection between the terrain, the buildings, and the sky, which can be appreciated from the open-air showers or stargazing platforms. “The architecture fits perfectly with the garden and brings serenity and surprise,” says Kalach, who chose locally handcrafted bricks to realize the 14 villas, all of which are powered entirely by solar energy. Inside the vaulted rooms, pine beds designed by Kalach mingle with furniture by fellow Mexican architect Oscar Hagerman. Wooden window shutters invite breezes, obviating the need for glass or air-conditioning. Plant-filled paths, meanwhile, usher guests to two saltwater pools, a temple-like hammam, and an alfresco restaurant for cacao elixirs and ceviche. At Terrestre, being mindful of the environment is an entirely holistic approach. “It’s not a statement,” says Couturier. “We just do it.” terrestrehotel.com.

LIFESTYLE ・ 4 DAYS AGO