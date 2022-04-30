ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
'Extremely busy night' strains Portland Police Bureau resources

By KATU Staff
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePORTLAND, Ore. — An “extremely” busy night which included shootings, an ambulance theft, and crash left Portland Police Bureau resources strained overnight. Starting on Friday just after 5 p.m., officers responded to a report of a stolen van located near Southeast 20th Avenue and Southeast Division...

KCBY

High call volume, limited staffing overwhelms Portland Police Bureau

PORTLAND, Ore. — Friday was a chaotic night in Portland. Police said they responded to five shootings, three serious crashes, and one stolen ambulance all in the span of about 12 hours. This comes as the Portalnd Police Burau said they're working through high call volumes with limited staffing.
PORTLAND, OR
