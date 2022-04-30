'Extremely busy night' strains Portland Police Bureau resources
By KATU Staff
KCBY
2 days ago
PORTLAND, Ore. — An “extremely” busy night which included shootings, an ambulance theft, and crash left Portland Police Bureau resources strained overnight. Starting on Friday just after 5 p.m., officers responded to a report of a stolen van located near Southeast 20th Avenue and Southeast Division...
PORTLAND, Ore. — Friday was a chaotic night in Portland. Police said they responded to five shootings, three serious crashes, and one stolen ambulance all in the span of about 12 hours. This comes as the Portalnd Police Burau said they're working through high call volumes with limited staffing.
It was a terrifying day for residents of a Southeast Portland neighborhood after a stolen box truck plowed through an intersection, hitting two people and crashing into at least three cars before the people inside took off running.
GRANTS PASS, Ore. - Youths in custody at the Josephine County Juvenile Justice Center barricaded themselves inside a common area and did thousands of dollars of damage Sunday night - and rendered the facility unusable. The county said the youths responsible for the damage will face new charges. Those youths...
A suspect was taken into custody in the case of a missing Wisconsin girl whose body was found this week, authorities said Tuesday. Chippewa Falls Police Chief Matthew Kelm identified the suspect as a juvenile who was "known" to Iliana "Lily" M. Peters, 10, but provided no additional details about the person or what charges they may face.
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore Police released images Tuesday of seven people of interest in the fatal shooting of a Fells Point bouncer early Monday morning.
Marco Nunez, the 30-year-old bouncer of Rodos Bar, was found with multiple gunshot wounds in the 1700 block of Thames Street around 1 a.m. Monday. He was pronounced dead at Johns Hopkins Hospital.
Homicide detectives are looking to identify and question three men and four women pictured in a release:
female 1a, BPD
female 2, BPD
female 3 and male 2, BPD
female 4, BPD
male 1, BPD
male 2a, BPD
male 3a, BPD
Male 3b, BPD
Baltimore Police urge anyone who recognizes the people to call detectives at (410) 396-2100.
Governor Larry Hogan on Tuesday announced the state will match the Metro Crime Stoppers’ $8,000 reward for information in the slaying, doubling the reward to $16,000.
Tips can be sent to Metro Crime Stoppers Maryland at 1-866-756-2587.
Paul Williams fought for his life against a large black bear on the afternoon of April 21 outside of his home in Beaubassin East, a rural Canadian community in southern New Brunswick. “She got me in the face, she got me on my arm,” he said, of his wounds estimated...
The Federal Bureau of Investigations has released more than 500 pages of previously classified documents about the investigation of a Horizon Airlines plane stolen from Sea-Tac Airport and crashed on Ketron Island in 2018 by a ground services worker. One new piece of information that was released surrounded what was...
PORTLAND, Ore. — A homeless camp on Southeast Division Street is taking over an RV mobile home park. Residents of the mobile home park say people living in the camp have broken into the park, robbed tenants and threatened them with weapons. The residents told KGW it feels as...
TACOMA, Wash. — Tacoma police said a 30-year-old man was arrested Wednesday in connection with a homicide in which a body was found wrapped in a tarp in early January. The man was booked into jail for investigation of murder. At around 3:32 a.m. on Jan. 6, someone called...
PASCO, Wash. — On Thursday, Pasco Police officers responded to an assault around 7:30 PM. They said the suspect, Phonesavanh Phothisene “Fonsi” allegedly pointed a rifle at the victim before police arrived on scene. The victim had just recovered his stolen car and police said Fonsi was upset because he bought the vehicle without knowing it was stolen. PASCO: Police...
YAKIMA, Wash. (KIMA) — 22 automated license plate reading cameras went live in Yakima April 6. These solar-powered cameras have been installed in areas throughout the city in an effort to help local police solve and prevent crime. So how do they work?. The cameras scan every single car...
A 14-year-old has been charged in the deadly March shooting of a Trenton teen, authorities announced. The male suspect — whose name was not released — was charged with reckless manslaughter and providing false information to law enforcement, both second-degree offenses, Mercer County Prosecutor Angelo J. Onofri said.
BEND, Ore. - 27-year-old Ryan Melton, whose last known residence was North Bend, was arrested Thursday in Bend for Criminal Trespass after he was found sleeping in a garage. At the time of his arrest, Melton was in possession of $3,000 to $5,000 of high-end pieces of hunting and camping gear and equipment. Some of the items were new in packaging or had original tags attached.
A Jackson County Circuit Court sentenced 43-year-old man to 15 years in prison for murdering and burying a man on the greenway. Richard Kemo John Hall was found guilty of the murder of Aaron Mather, who was found on the greenway March 26, 2021 buried in a shallow grave. An autopsy found that Mather died of massive blunt head and facial trauma.
WASHINGTON (WJLA) – Unsuspecting rideshare passengers were kidnapped and robbed overnight Sunday in Washington, D.C., police said. The victims got into a vehicle, believing it was a rideshare, around 12:30 a.m. on Sunday. During the ride, the suspect pulled out a handgun and locked the doors before driving the...
KITTITAS, Wash. - An escaped juvenile from the Parke Creek Community Facility has been taken into custody by Kittitas County Sheriff Office (KCSO). At around 7:50 p.m. on April 29, a staff member of the facility reported a 15-year-old male being held there escaped after he choked her from behind, demanded her keys, and stole her car, according to KCSO.
FEDERAL WAY, Wash. — Officials with the city of Federal Way want to prevent people from being exposed to the fumes from one of the most dangerous narcotics in the world: fentanyl. Federal Way is considering a city ordinance that would go after people smoking it in public by...
Comments / 0