NFL

Commanders' Sam Howell: Slide ends with Washington

CBS Sports
 2 days ago

The Commanders selected Howell in the fifth round of the 2022 NFL Draft, 144th overall. Howell, like many of the 2022 rookie quarterbacks, slid...

www.cbssports.com

NBC Sports

Commanders add to QB room with North Carolina's Sam Howell

Well, things just got interesting. The Commanders have added to their quarterback room, selecting North Carolina's Sam Howell with the 144th overall pick -- the first choice of the fifth round. A three-year starter for the Tar Heels, Howell was once considered a top quarterback prospect a couple of seasons...
CHAPEL HILL, NC
CBS Sports

Saints' Tyrann Mathieu: Finalizing deal with Saints

Mathieu and the Saints agreed to terms on a deal Monday that is expected to be finalized in the coming days, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports. Given his status as a former LSU standout and New Orleans native, Mathieu-to-the-Saints buzz has been percolating for several weeks, but it wasn't until after the 2022 NFL Draft this weekend that the two sides were able to gain meaningful traction in contract discussions. The exact terms of Mathieu's deal may not be known for a few more days, but the 29-year-old is expected to slot in as a starter in an excellent New Orleans secondary that includes cornerbacks Marshon Lattimore and Paulson Adebo, free-agent safety pickup Marcus Maye and the versatile C.J. Gardner-Johnson, who is capable of moving between cornerback and safety as needed. Mathieu is coming off a 2021 campaign in which he earned his third Pro Bowl nod after totaling 76 tackles, six pass breakups, three interceptions, three fumble recoveries and a sack in 16 regular-season appearances with the Chiefs.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
KHOU

How did the Texans do in the NFL draft?

HOUSTON — Did the Texans fill their greatest needs? On paper? Mostly. Cornerback is a huge need, but I would have liked to have seen a premium edge rusher within this group. These are the nine players the Texans picked in the 2022 draft. 1ST ROUND (3) DEREK STINGLEY,...
HOUSTON, TX
FanSided

Commanders take Sam Howell: Best memes and tweets trolling Carson Wentz

The Washington Commanders went all in on Carson Wentz — then, they went ahead and drafted quarterback Sam Howell, which the NFL world found amusing. The Washington Commanders have made bold moves all offseason: first with their rebranding efforts, then with their decision to trade for quarterback Carson Wentz and inherit his $28 million contract.
CBS Sports

John Harbaugh trolls former Broncos coach Vic Fangio on Ravens' having record six fourth-round picks

Having six fourth-round picks in one NFL Draft has teams envious of the Baltimore Ravens, who always seem to find good players his time of year. Baltimore already landed Kyle Hamilton, Tyler Linderbaum, David Ojabo, and Travis Jones on the first two days of the draft -- and are in line to find even more value with the boatload of fourth-round picks on Day 3.
BALTIMORE, MD
Yardbarker

Jerry Jones Drafts a Hog: Arkansas DT Predicts He'll 'Take Over the Cowboys'

Jones, who played on Arkansas' 1964 National Championship team, was a driving force in bringing the annual Texas A&M-Arkansas game to AT&T Stadium. His wife, Gene, was Miss Arkansas 1960. His son - team vice president Stephen - graduated from Fayetteville and his grandson, John Stephen, is a backup quarterback on Arkansas' team.
ARLINGTON, TX
NBC Sports

Texans exercise Tytus Howard’s 2023 option

Right tackle Tytus Howard is set to remain with the Texans through at least the 2023 season. According to multiple reports, the Texans are exercising their option on Howard’s contract for a fifth season. He will now be guaranteed $13.202 million in 2023. Howard was the 23rd pick of...
HOUSTON, TX
CBS Sports

2022 NFL Draft order: List of picks, grades for Cowboys, Giants, Eagles and Commanders

The 2022 NFL Draft is nearly in the books, and the NFC East has not disappointed in the three-day event held in Las Vegas. That's because the division is setting up to potentially deliver a different winner than the one it saw take the throne the previous season, yet again. For while the Dallas Cowboys can be viewed as favorites to possibly repeat after going 12-5 overall and finishing with an undefeated 6-0 record inside of the division, the reality is it's insanely difficult to repeat in the NFC East.
EAST RUTHERFORD, NJ
