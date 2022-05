The Cleveland Browns have selected wide receiver David Bell with the No. 99 overall pick in the 2022 NFL Draft. The Browns add some more talent to their wide receiver room in the form of David Bell. He was not a Combine warrior, but his tape shows a receiver who can create consistent separation and who is a threat after the catch. He can do some work downfield but is at his best in the short and intermediate areas of the field. He is an exciting addition for the new-look Browns offense and could pace the team in receptions by his second season. Bell will be a bench stash for redraft leagues but has some WR3 appeal for dynasty formats.

