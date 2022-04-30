ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Inglewood, CA

Chargers Select Isaiah Spiller With 123rd Pick

chargers
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Los Angeles Chargers selected Texas A&M running back Isaiah Spiller with the 123rd overall pick in the fourth round of Saturday's 2022 NFL Draft. The 6-foot, 217 pound running back from Spring, Texas joins the Bolts...

www.chargers.com

