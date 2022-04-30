Chargers Select Isaiah Spiller With 123rd Pick

The NFL draft has come and gone, and the Aggies had four players drafted. Kenyon Green #15 Overall – Houston Texans DeMarvin Leal #84 Overall – Pittsburgh Steelers Michael Clemons #117 Overall – New York Jets Isaiah Spiller #123 Overall – Los Angeles Chargers It’s a good weekend for the Aggies, with all four draftees landing in the top 125 picks, but unfortunately, there were several Aggies who were viewed as draftable who weren’t selected and will be on the undrafted free agent market. Aaron Hansford – Linebacker Leon O’Neal – Safety Jayden Peavy – Defensive Lineman Jalen Wydermyer – Tight End It won’t take long for us to find out where these Aggie greats land, so keep an eye on Aggies Wire for all the updates for where you can root for these guys in the NFL. Contact/Follow us @AggiesWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Texas A&M news, notes, and opinions. Follow Joey on Twitter: @JoeyIckes

NFL ・ 2 DAYS AGO