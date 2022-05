The Pittsburgh Steelers are still working on rebuilding their offense and they apparently are interested in having George Pickens help out with that. After picking Kenny Pickett in the first round of the 2022 NFL Draft, the Pittsburgh Steelers have gone out and picked up George Pickens, the former Georgia Bulldogs receiver in the second round. With those two selections, it sure looks like the Steelers are committed to rebuilding their offense as they move forward.

PITTSBURGH, PA ・ 2 DAYS AGO