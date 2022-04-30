NBA Playoffs – Second Round Betting Preview, Odds, & Best Bets

The first round of the NBA Playoffs is mostly in the bag, and, despite no shortage of deliriously fun moments, thus far it’s mostly been chalk. Going in to the bracket many observers predicted the Boston Celtics–Brooklyn Nets series as a sure-fire seven-gamer; after a dramatic Game 1, the Celtics handily swept Brooklyn out of the playoffs. The plucky eighth-seeded New Orleans Pelicans put a little scare into a shorthanded Phoenix Suns squad until Thursday night, when Phoenix sent them packing behind a record-setting, 14-for-14 shooting performance from Chris Paul. Philadelphia went up 3–0 on the Toronto Raptors before losing their next two, prompting speculation that they might become the first NBA team in history to choke away a 3–0 lead … until Thursday night, when the Sixers traveled to Toronto and obliterated the Raptors by 35.
