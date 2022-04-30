NBA Playoffs – Second Round Betting Preview, Odds, & Best Bets

All odds are provided by Caesars Sportsbook. Reed and react: Joel Embiid's injury is going to be the story of this series, but DFS players and savvy gamblers should be more than ready to explore all options involving Paul Reed. The 22-year-old has averaged 9.0 points (on nearly 62% shooting from the field) and 6.2 rebounds per game this season when playing at least 15 minutes, a role that he is essentially a lock to fill with the 33.8 minutes vacated by Embiid. James Harden is clearly going to have to step up his aggression on the offensive end, but his 10.2 assists per game in the first round against the Raptors shows that his ability to create for others is still very much a strength. Reed profiles as a legitimate double-double threat in this spot and carries much more upside than downside across the fantasy/gambling industry tonight.

NBA ・ 9 HOURS AGO