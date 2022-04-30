ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Podcast: Breaking down Jags' selections of Travon Walker and Devin Lloyd

By James Johnson, Phil Smith
 2 days ago
Day 1 of the draft was exciting for Jacksonville Jaguars fans as they made two selections, with one being somewhat unexpected. The first of those selections was the addition of Georgia defensive lineman Travon Walker, who many thought general manager Trent Baalke was high on in the first place.

The second Day 1 selection for the Jags was the one that was a surprise. They traded up to pick No. 27 by packaging up picks No. 33, No. 106, and No. 80 to take Utah linebacker Devin Lloyd, who was one of the top-rated players at his position.

Such a huge night required us to record another episode of “Touchdown Jaguars!” where Jags Wire contributor Phil Smith and I broke down both additions. Specifically, we discussed some of the things said by Baalke and coach Doug Pederson after the picks were made, why the Jags took both players, and also graded the selections.

To listen to the full episode, hit play below:

“Touchdown Jaguars!” will be published weekly, giving Jags Wire readers a new go-to podcast to hear the latest in news, rumors, and more. To stay up to date, subscribe via Apple Podcasts and Spotify, and feel free to rate and comment.

