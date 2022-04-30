ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Green Bay, WI

Green Bay Packers select Nevada WR Romeo Doubs at No. 132 overall in 2022 NFL draft

By Zach Kruse
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2pl1oX_0fPHXEUJ00

The Green Bay Packers selected Nevada wide receiver Romeo Doubs at No. 132 overall in the fourth round of the 2022 NFL draft.

Doubs (6-1, 201) produced back-to-back 1,000-yard receiving seasons to finish his college career, catching 58 passes for 1,002 yards and nine touchdowns over nine games in 2020 before catching 80 passes for 1,109 yards and 11 touchdowns in 11 games in 2021.

Doubs, a three-time All-Mountain West Conference selection, left Nevada with 225 catches for 3,322 yards and 26 touchdowns. He also returned 39 punts for 463 yards and one touchdown, possibly giving him immediate special teams value in Green Bay.

Doubs didn’t test during the pre-draft process due to a knee injury. He has 10 1/8″ hands.

Doubs joins Christian Watson (second round) as the two wide receivers selected by the Packers through the first four rounds in the 2022 NFL draft.

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Robert Griffin III Thinks 1 Team “Dominated” The NFL Draft

The New York Jets are widely considered the biggest winners of the 2022 NFL Draft so far. ESPN analyst Robert Griffin III went as far as to say the Jets organization “dominated” this year’s selection process. With two top-10 picks in this year’s draft, the Jets were...
NFL
The Spun

Mel Kiper Believes 1 Team Had The Worst NFL Draft

Draft grades are in from ESPN NFL Draft analyst Mel Kiper Jr. The longtime ESPN NFL Draft analyst believes one team stands out with the worst performance in the 2022 NFL Draft in Las Vegas, Nevada. That team: the New England Patriots. Kiper Jr. gave the Patriots the lowest grade...
LAS VEGAS, NV
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Green Bay, WI
Football
Local
Wisconsin Sports
Local
Wisconsin Football
Green Bay, WI
Sports
State
Nevada State
City
Green Bay, WI
Yardbarker

Packers Still Named Best Landing Spots for Two Former All Pro Wide Receivers

The 2022 NFL Draft has come and gone. The Green Bay Packers ended up drafting three wide receivers: Christian Watson (second round), Romeo Doubs (fourth round), and Samouri Toure (seventh round). Earlier in the offseason, the Packers signed Sammy Watkins to a one-year deal. Green Bay made all of these moves in an effort to help replace Davante Adams (traded to Las Vegas) and Marquez Valdes-Scantling (signed with Kansas City). Now, the Packers have Watson, Watkins, Toure, Doubs, Allen Lazard, Amari Rodgers, and Allen Lazard slated to compete for snaps in the 2022 offense. Despite this newfound depth at wide receiver, the Packers are still named the best landing spot for two former All Pro wide receivers.
GREEN BAY, WI
The Spun

Rob Gronkowski Names The Only Team He’ll Play For In 2022

On Friday, Rob Gronkowski confirmed what many already expected for the 2022 season. It’s either the Tampa Bay Buccaneers or retirement for the all-time great tight end. “It’s just the Bucs,” Gronk said, per TMZ Sports. “Love that organization, man. Love the guys there. It’s family over there.”
TAMPA, FL
WFRV Local 5

Green Bay Packers sign undrafted Badgers WR

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – The Green Bay Packers added multiple wide receivers during the 2022 NFL Draft and didn’t have to look far to add some after the draft ended. The Wisconsin Badgers as well as Tom Silverstein announced that Danny Davis signed as an undrafted free agent with the Green Bay Packers. The […]
GREEN BAY, WI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#2022 Nfl Draft#American Football#Wr#The Green Bay Packers
Yardbarker

This Trade Between The Packers and Jacksonville Would Send Pro Bowl WR to Green Bay

The Green Bay Packers added three wide receivers in the 2022 NFL Draft. Christian Watson out of NDSU in the second round, Romeo Doubs out of Nevada in the fourth round, and Samouri Toure out of Nebraska in the seventh round. However Green Bay could still use a veteran number one wide receiver on the roster for week one. Marvin Jones Jr could be that guy for the Green Bay Packers.
GREEN BAY, WI
Yardbarker

Meet the Entire 2022 Green Bay Packers Draft Class

Green Bay did well to re-sign De’Vondre Campbell, but needed to add a linebacker capable of pushing for the starting spot opposite him in the Packers’ base odd man front. Walker fits the bill and should also make an immediate impact on special teams. Round One, Pick 28:...
GREEN BAY, WI
FanSided

Buccaneers make their first terrible pick of the draft

Punters do not matter. We aren’t sure how the Buccaneers ended up forgetting this when they spent a fourth-round pick on the position. Let’s get the nice stuff out of the way first. The Buccaneers just brought in a better punter than Bradley Pinion that is going to be a fraction of the price.
TAMPA, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Green Bay Packers
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
VikingsTerritory

Vikings Fleece the Packers and Get Their Guy

What a night for Kwesi Adofo-Mensah and the Minnesota Vikings. Not only did the Vikings fleece the Packers, but they did so and still got their guy. While the trade with the Packers is controversial, drafting Andrew Booth Jr. certainly is not. Andrew Booth Jr. was one of my top...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
On3.com

Dallas Cowboys sign undrafted free agent to solid contract

He may not have been selected in the 2022 NFL Draft, but that doesn’t mean Storey Jackson is not going to have a career in the NFL. Despite not being picked up during the draft, which ran from Thursday to Saturday, Jackson – who was a standout linebacker at Liberty – has signed an undrafted free agent deal with the Dallas Cowboys.
DALLAS, TX
FanSided

Buccaneers steal athletic monster on Day Three of 2022 NFL Draft

Buccaneers fans may not like that the team had to give up a 2023 pick to bring him in, but they are going to love the upside of Zyon McCollum. When the news came out that the Buccaneers gave up a 2023 fourth-round pick to get back into the fifth round, a sense of panic ran through the mind of some fans.
TAMPA, FL
The Spun

Pete Carroll Names QB “Leading The Charge” For Seahawks

The days of Russell Wilson leading the Seattle Seahawks are over. That being said, Pete Carroll has already revealed that one quarterback on his roster is in command. Speaking to reporters on Friday night, Smith said Geno Smith is ahead of Drew Lock and Jacob Eason in the Seahawks’ quarterback competition.
SEATTLE, WA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

104K+
Followers
150K+
Post
39M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy