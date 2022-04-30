ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minnesota State

One Man Killed, Two Seriously Injured In Minnesota Crash Involving Alcohol

By Luke Lonien
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Marshall, MN (KROC-AM News) - One person has died and two more are seriously hurt after a crash in southwest Minnesota Friday night. The Minnesota State Patrol's report indicated that one of the drivers had alcohol in his system at the time of the wreck. The incident occurred just...

Kat Kountry 105

Kat Kountry 105

Faribault, MN
Kat Kountry 105 plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Faribault-Owatonna, Minnesota. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

