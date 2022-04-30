ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brainerd, MN

Man Charged With Murder in Central Minnesota

By Luke Lonien
 2 days ago
Brainerd, MN (KROC-AM News) - A man has been charged with murder after he was arrested in connection to the death of a woman north of Brainerd. Crow Wing County Sheriff...

Faribault, MN
