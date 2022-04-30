ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tempe, AZ

NFL draft results 2022: Why the Patriots selected Arizona State CB Jack Jones

By Oliver Thomas
Pats Pulpit
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe final day of the 2022 NFL draft got underway at cornerback for the New England Patriots. New England selected Arizona State’s Jack Jones at No. 121 overall in the fourth round, where the war room entered with the rights to a trio of picks. Here’s an initial...

www.patspulpit.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Tuscaloosa News

Tracking Alabama football's NFL undrafted free-agent signings: The full list of UDFAs

The 2022 NFL Draft has ended, and Alabama football had seven selections.  But a few Crimson Tide prospects have yet to find a spot at which to compete in the pros. Those Alabama players who weren't drafted will have to go the undrafted free agent route. They have a chance to sign with whatever team also wants them, compared to the draft where a team selects them and the decision is made for them.  ...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
CBS Miami

2022 NFL Draft: Miami Dolphins Select 2 Linebackers, 1 Wide Receiver & 1 QB

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – The Miami Dolphins selected wide receiver Erik Ezukanma, from Texas Tech, with their 125th overall pick in the 4th round of the 2022 NFL Draft on Saturday. On Friday, with the 102nd overall pick, the Dolphins selected linebacker Channing Tindall, from Georgia, in the 3rd round. On Saturday, the Dolphins also selected Cameron Goode, LB, out of California with their 224th overall pick. Their last selection, with the 247th overall pick, was Skylar Thompson, QB, Kansas State. After an aggressive offseason, the team reshaped and upgraded its roster for Mike McDaniel’s new vision. Experts say the Dolphins’ team needs are the following: offensive linemen, linebackers, wide receivers, and defensive linemen.
MIAMI GARDENS, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Tempe, AZ
Football
Local
Arizona Football
Local
Arizona Sports
City
Tempe, AZ
Tempe, AZ
Sports
On3.com

Green Bay Packers: Final 2022 NFL Draft grade is in

The Green Bay Packers made 11 selections in the 2022 NFL Draft, addressing a number of positions of need throughout the weekend. Coming out of the draft, NFL.com’s Chad Reuter is high on the Packers haul from draft weekend, and that is reflected in his final draft grades. Reuter...
GREEN BAY, WI
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Detroit Lions 2022 UDFA tracker

The 2022 NFL Draft is over and the Detroit Lions have selected a total of eight players, bringing their roster to 87, leaving three open UDFA spots. This page will be updated with UDFAs that agree to terms with the Lions. Lions 2022 Draft Class:. Aidan Hutchinson, EDGE. Jameson Williams,...
DETROIT, MI
Yardbarker

49ers Draft UCF DT Kalia Davis in Round 6

The 49ers keep adding to the strongest position on their team. First they took defensive end Drake Jackson in Round 2, and now they've taken defensive tackle Kalia Davis in Round 6. Davis is an undersized defensive tackle who specializes in rushing the quarterback. And while he tore his ACL...
ORLANDO, FL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jalen Mills
Person
Jack Jones
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Falcons wrap up 2022 draft by taking Georgia TE John FitzPatrick

The Atlanta Falcons wrapped up their 2022 NFL draft class on Saturday by adding Georgia tight end John FitzPatrick with the 213th selection. Primarily a blocking specialist, FitzPatrick is the second straight Bulldogs player drafted by Atlanta. He will add depth at the tight end position behind Kyle Pitts and Anthony Firkser. Since 2019, FitzPatrick recorded 17 catches for 200 yards and one touchdown.
ATLANTA, GA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Green Bay Packers select Nevada WR Romeo Doubs at No. 132 overall in 2022 NFL draft

The Green Bay Packers selected Nevada wide receiver Romeo Doubs at No. 132 overall in the fourth round of the 2022 NFL draft. Doubs (6-1, 201) produced back-to-back 1,000-yard receiving seasons to finish his college career, catching 58 passes for 1,002 yards and nine touchdowns over nine games in 2020 before catching 80 passes for 1,109 yards and 11 touchdowns in 11 games in 2021.
GREEN BAY, WI
Yardbarker

Six Takeaways From Packers’ 2022 NFL Draft Class

I did a bunch of mock drafts because, A, early in the process, it forces me to learn about some of the deep prospects and, B, you like to read them. Pretty early, I focused on Georgia defensive lineman Devonte Wyatt as an obvious first-round prospect. Defensive line coach Jerry Montgomery wanted a player with some juice for third down. That’s Wyatt.
GREEN BAY, WI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Arizona State#Nfl Draft#American Football#The New England Patriots#Sun Devils#Usc#Moorepark College#Pro Football Focus
FanSided

2022 Kansas City Chiefs undrafted free agents tracker

Every year we’re surprised by a couple of undrafted players who end up contributing to the Chiefs. Here’s our rundown of this year’s signings. Every year, the Kansas City Chiefs land a list of several players following the draft with signing bonuses and hopes of making their NFL hopes come true following the NFL’s annual first-year player draft. Whether they’re called rookie free agents or priority free agents or undrafted free agents, the definition is the same for prospects who were passed over by all 32 teams in the seven-round event.
KANSAS CITY, MO
WBAY Green Bay

Packers Draft Tracker: Day Three

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - The Packers have seven more picks on day three to add to their roster. Follow along as Green Bay makes their selections in rounds four through seven. 4th Round - #132 - WR Romeo Doubs (Nevada) General manager Brian Gutekunst opted to pick his second...
GREEN BAY, WI

Comments / 0

Community Policy