Maricopa County, AZ

GOP Voter Sentenced for Casting Dead Mom's Ballot, Said Election Not 'Fair'

By Jason Lemon
Newsweek
Newsweek
 2 days ago
"I do believe there was a lot of voter fraud," the registered Republican told investigators, claiming she had not cast an illegal...

Ex-republican
2d ago

claims by trumpers blaming others of certain actions, are in fact doing it themselves. Just like drumpf claiming the election was stolen, yet he is trying to steal the election. Birds of a feather folks

Seen too much
2d ago

She should have gotten 5 years on the chain gang send that message. Probation is a gift for Voter fraud. This was not an accidental ballot she knew exactly what she was doing.

C. W. Van B.
2d ago

"its not fair!!" so ill just commit a federal crime!! what is it with trumpuppets? normanl kids grow out of the "its not fair stage by 10 at the latest.

