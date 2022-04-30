Watch: Jameis Winston crosses the stage at Florida State commencement ceremony

This is cool: Jameis Winston returned to Florida State seven years after he left school early for the NFL, walking across the stage at its spring commencement ceremonies on Saturday after earning his diploma. Winston majored in social sciences with a minor in business and has spent years taking online classes to complete his degree, so it’s great to see hard work pay off for the New Orleans Saints quarterback.

Good on Winston for achieving this while dealing with challenges like recovery from a serious knee injury and navigating free agency. He’s spoken before about how important this accomplishment would be for him and his family (especially his mother), so it must feel fantastic to cross the finish line. Congratulations.