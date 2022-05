Verizon's 5G Home internet service is poised to take on your local cable provider with a bold promise: fast broadband with no data caps for as low as $25 per month. To get that price, you need to have a recent premium Verizon Unlimited plan like its Play More, Do More or Get More options. A Wi-Fi 6 router comes with the service, plus taxes and equipment charges are included in the sticker price.

