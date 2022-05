SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — The second-longest running car show in the world is based right here in Sacramento – and it’s back after a year hiatus due to the pandemic. “We put the word out there and everyone was like, ‘Thank God it’s back!” said John Buck, who puts the show on. It’s been a long road, but the Sacramento Autorama at Cal Expo is back on track. There are more first-time entrants this year than ever. “We’ve got over 500 cars inside [and] another 600-700 cars will come outside, so it’s going to be like a 1,200-car weekend – which is phenomenal,” said...

SACRAMENTO, CA ・ 3 DAYS AGO