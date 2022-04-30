ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Santa Clara, CA

49ers' 4th-round pick Spencer Burford should factor into starting OL battle

By Kyle Madson
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 2 days ago
The 49ers addressed their biggest need in the 2022 draft when they selected UTSA OL Spencer Burford in the fourth round. While he wasn’t a Day 1 or 2 pick, Burford has the tools to be in the mix for a starting guard job right away.

At UTSA Burford played both tackle and guard spots, but his 6-4, 304-pound frame project more as a guard in the NFL. He’s also a very good athlete that thrived as a pass blocker at left tackle.

While the level of competition at UTSA is definitely a question mark, there aren’t enough surefire starters ahead of him on the 49ers’ depth chart to rule him out as a starter in 2022.

Burford’s versatility will allow him to compete at multiple spots right away. He’ll join Aaron Banks, Daniel Brunskill, Jaylon Moore and Colton McKivitz as the top options to snag starting jobs. While Moore and McKivitz have more experience, both were drafted later than Burford.

It’s interesting the 49ers waited until this deep in the draft to take an offensive linemen, but it’s clear they believe Burford can compete on Day 1 given their immense need on the interior of the offensive line. It’ll be a valuable pick even if he doesn’t win a starting job and provides better depth for them.

The big question will be whether he sticks at guard. Moore was taken in the fifth-round last year and wound up staying at his natural tackle position after being taken to play guard. If Burford gets a chance to get real reps at his new position he’ll be a name to watch as the guard battle unfolds.

