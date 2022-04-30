ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
49ers select OL Spencer Burford with 134th pick

By Kyle Madson
 2 days ago
The 49ers began Day 3 of the NFL draft by addressing their need on the offensive line. They selected Spencer Burford out of the University of Texas-San Antonio.

Burford has good size at 6-4, 304 pounds and brings the athleticism the 49ers need from their interior offensive linemen.

He started 43 games across four years at UTSA and played all the positions except for center. That versatility is something the 49ers have prioritized over the last several years, and his experience at both guard spots will help him in pursuit of one of the two starting guard jobs.

IN THIS ARTICLE
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

