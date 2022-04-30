Twitter reactions to the Cincinnati Bengals selecting Florida's Zachary Carter

Florida defensive end Zachary Carter was the second player from the Orange and Blue to hear his name called in the 2022 NFL draft. The Cincinnati Bengals selected him with the 95th overall pick in the third round. It’s an exciting time for Carter and Gators fans as he joins a team that came up just short in this year’s Super Bowl.

Carter with the Gators racked up 102 tackles, 26 tackles for a loss, 17 sacks, eight pass deflections, two forced fumbles and one fumble recovery. In his final season, he recorded 31 combined tackles, 11.5 tackles for a loss and 7.5 sacks.

Carter originally was a member of former coach Jim McElwain’s 2017 recruiting class. The 247Sports composite rankings had him as the 130th overall prospect, the third-best player at his position and the 23rd most talented player in the state of Florida.

Gators and Bengals fans took to Twitter in full force to welcome and congratulate Carter. Here are the best tweets that Gators Wire found.

This really should’ve become his nickname at Florida.

Cincinnati fans are excited their team is beefing up their defense.

Nice of Florida softball coach Tim Walton to congratulate him and wish him well.

Former Florida linebacker coach Christian Robinson shows his excitement for Carter.

