UT Martin takes the championship

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) The OVC men’s and women’s tennis championships are underway at Wesselman Tennis Center. It’s the 2nd year in a row the tournament has been played in Evansville. Eleven teams are in the field, featuring double and singles play, with spots in the NCAA Tournament up for grabs. “We are really excited to […]
EVANSVILLE, Ind. - The magical season for SIUE tennis came to an end on Friday afternoon, as the No. 4 seed Cougars fell to fifth-seeded Murray State by a 4-1 margin in the quarterfinal round of the 2022 Ohio Valley Conference Women's Tennis Championship.
The SIUE Cougars celebrate a home run hit during Sunday's doubleheader against SEMO. (SIUE Athletics) SIUE softball swept Southeast Missouri Sunday and took all three games of the Ohio Valley Conference series with a 9-1 win in six innings and a 3-2, 10-inning nightcap.
