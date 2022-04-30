ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Former Alabama DB Jalyn Armour-Davis drafted by Baltimore Ravens in Round 4

By Sam Murphy
 2 days ago
Former Alabama defensive back Jalyn Armour-Davis has been selected by the Baltimore Ravens in the fourth round with the No. 119 overall pick in the 2022 NFL draft.

Armour-Davis spent most of his time working with special teams prior to becoming a full-time defensive starter during the 2021 season.

Due to injuries, Armour-Davis missed four games. However, in the 11 games he did play he tallied 32 tackles, three interceptions and four pass break ups.

Armour-Davis was honored with All-SEC second team honors from the coaches. Given the time he missed due to injury this is quite the accolade.

