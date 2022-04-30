Jimmy Butler on Joel Embiid: I feel bad for my guy
Ira Winderman: Jimmy Butler on Joel Embiid, “I feel bad for my guy.” Says he hopes Embiid can get back for the series.
Source: Twitter @IraHeatBeat
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Just enjoy this back and forth between Jimmy Butler and PJ Tucker on IG pic.twitter.com/HUj2j2cOb5 – 4:52 PM
Shandel Richardson @ShandelRich
Butler says Embiid injury is unfortunate #miamiheat si.com/nba/heat/miami… – 4:21 PM
‘There’s hope’: 76ers waiting to see if Embiid can come back
apnews.com/article/toront… – 4:21 PM
The Sixers have four options to use to fill the Joel Embiid void until he returns. From the sound of it, they may end up using all of them phillyvoice.com/joel-embiid-in… – 4:15 PM
Updated #Sixers story: Doc Rivers says there’s a chance Joel Embiid could play in series vs. #Heat, but there’s no way to know at this point: https://t.co/lYZsheSfTn #NBA pic.twitter.com/URw73qxPfm – 4:05 PM
#Sixers column: The pressure is on James Harden to help make up for star Joel Embiid’s absence in the playoff series against the top-seeded #Heat: https://t.co/4XBMoBhNAr #76ers #NBA pic.twitter.com/4EYn45epmp – 3:55 PM
Joel Embiid suffered the injury late in a blowout win over the Raptors. The question became why was he on the floor at that time? Doc Rivers defends his decision to leave him out there. #Sixers sixerswire.usatoday.com/2022/04/30/doc… via @SixersWire – 3:22 PM
Ira Winderman: With Jimmy Butler and Kyle Lowry, it’s all about perspective. sun-sentinel.com/sports/miami-h… – 3:00 PM
Heat’s Jimmy Butler addresses knee pain, Embiid absence and his recent fine. sun-sentinel.com/sports/miami-h… – 3:00 PM
Doc Rivers was asked about Joel Embiid being in the game when he was injured in Game 6 after practice today. pic.twitter.com/expVSACVNl – 2:06 PM
Doc Rivers claims the Sixers “made our/their run in the final minute” before Embiid injury. They led Toronto by a minimum of 24pts in final nine minutes of the game. – 1:53 PM
Doc Rivers says Sixers will play “center by committee” w/o Joel Embiid, that they “may need all four” backup center options.
He expects Tobias Harris to spend time on Lowry, Butler, Adebayo throughout the series, sees Harris as possibly another five option vs. small lineups. – 1:49 PM
#Sixers coach Doc Rivers on why Joel Embiid was playing with 4 minutes left in Game 6 vs #Raptors: pic.twitter.com/QpC3SuAFCn – 1:40 PM
The #Sixers were in a bind with Joel Embiid. His injury makes their trajectory more unclear than ever. inquirer.com/sixers/joel-em… via @phillyinquirer – 1:34 PM
Heat’s Jimmy Butler addresses knee pain, Embiid absence and how his hips don’t lie. sun-sentinel.com/sports/miami-h… Of NBA sanction, “It’s Spo’s fault. He always says to celebrate everybody else’s success. Max goes on a 10-0 run, I celebrate, and I get fined.” – 1:16 PM
Tobias Harris on the Joel Embiid injury: “Obviously, tough news to take…for us, it’s a next man mentality.” #Sixers – 1:11 PM
A few notes from Butler —
He says he’s confident his knee will hold up and he’ll be ready for Game 1. He said he feels bad for Embiid and would have liked the chance to play against him. He also said Embiid would have his vote for MVP. – 12:38 PM
Butler on Embiid, “I feel bad for my guy.” Says he hopes Embiid can get back for the series. – 12:33 PM
Spoelstra says sense of urgency likely raised for 76ers with Embiid sidelined. – 12:24 PM
Spoelstra on The Embiid situation says the focus will be on Game 1. So the no-Embiid plan. – 12:23 PM
story: Joel Embiid’s injury leaves the #Sixers with a massive hole heading into second-round series against the #Heat: https://t.co/lYZsheSfTn pic.twitter.com/6ZzPq56E9R – 12:05 PM
Jimmy Butler getting some shots up after practice. Looking ready to roll for Game 1. pic.twitter.com/8s3MCKSKZS – 12:04 PM
Jimmy Butler (knee) back at practice today. – 12:02 PM
My second round series predictions:
Celtics in 5 (read more here for why: celticsblog.com/2022/4/29/2304…)
Heat in 5 if Embiid can’t play/isn’t himself. Heat in 7 if Embiid can go normally
Warriors in 6. Grizzlies are a year away from more.
Suns in 7. I want a Game 7. Suns are great! – 11:48 AM
76ers hopeful Joel Embiid could return for part of Heat series, but no timeline yet nba.nbcsports.com/2022/04/30/76e… – 10:01 AM
From PM: Embiid out indefinitely, making Heat clear favorites in 2nd round. Latest on Butler, Lowry. And Heat, 76ers, analysts discuss matchup: miamiherald.com/sports/nba/mia… – 9:52 AM
Sunday notes on a Saturday: With Jimmy Butler and Kyle Lowry, it’s all about perspective. The art of the deal often transcends the ages. sun-sentinel.com/sports/miami-h… Also: Another sweep for Dragic; Nets fallout; Hawks reflect on Heat; Celtics and seeding; a Spo conversation. More. – 9:02 AM
Shandel Richardson @ShandelRich
Tough break for Joel Embiid #miamiheat si.com/nba/heat/miami… – 8:20 AM
On the shared history of Joel Embiid and Pascal Siakam: espn.com/espn/feature/s…
And @jefffogle on the impact of Embiid’s injury on the 76ers:
truehoop.com/p/impact-of-jo… – 8:13 AM
#NBA story: Joel Embiid’s injury leaves the #Sixers with a huge hole heading into 2nd-round series vs. #Heat: https://t.co/lYZsheSfTn pic.twitter.com/4b43DxglWU – 8:00 AM
Now on @njdotcom
NBA Playoffs 2022:
76ers star Joel Embiid out indefinitely with fractured orbital bone and mild concussion nj.com/sports/2022/04… – 12:24 AM
Wrote about how the Sixers might adjust in their series against the Miami Heat with Joel Embiid sidelined by an orbital fracture and a concussion: es.pn/3vwo83r (ESPN+) – 12:12 AM
Embiid out indefinitely, and Heat now clear favorites in their second round series. And the latest on Butler, Lowry. And Heat, 76ers, analysts discuss matchup: miamiherald.com/sports/nba/mia… – 12:11 AM
It’s impossible not to feel for Joel Embiid. He said repeatedly how (understandably) proud he was of being able to shed the questions about durability this season. Now, in the span of a week, he’s had two complete fluke injuries derail his playoffs after an MVP-caliber season. – 12:11 AM
New ESPN story: The Philadelphia 76ers have a huge task on their hands, as they will begin the Eastern Conference semifinals against the Miami Heat without Joel Embiid. espn.com/nba/story/_/id… – 12:09 AM
No NBA games tomorrow and no 7th games needed in first round. Sunday’s schedule: Game 1 of Boston-Milwaukee at 1 p.m., Game 1 of Memphis-Golden State at 3:30, both on ABC. And Heat starts against Embiid-less 76ers at 7:30 Monday at FTX Arena on TNT. – 11:53 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
The 76ers posted a 6-8 record without Joel Embiid in the regular season. – 11:11 PM
“I think he broke my face. I’m serious I think he might have broke my face. But it’s all good, it’s the playoffs.”
-Joel Embiid post game. Torn thumb, broken face, concussion. It’s gonna take a medical staff to limit this guy. pic.twitter.com/IKDsmVoQ6A – 10:38 PM
The Phillies got no-hit an hour after the news of Joel Embiid being hurt. Wow. – 10:33 PM
Roller coaster Friday in philly sports:
Eagles draft C in 2nd rd 😕
Flyers season ends🥳
Embiid orbital fracture 🥺
Eagles draft LB in 3rd rd 😃
Phillies get no-hit 😡 – 10:32 PM
The latest on Joel Embiid. apnews.com/article/joel-e… – 10:28 PM
The thing I was looking forward to most in MIA-PHI was what happened when Adebayo switched screens, leaving a guard on Embiid.
(Or to see if Adebayo switched fewer screens so he could stay w/ Embiid.) Alas… – 10:20 PM
Updated #Sixers story: It’s unclear how long Joel Embiid will be sidelined by an orbital fracture and mild concussion, but he’ll miss at least the start of the conference semifinals vs. the #Heat: https://t.co/lYZsheSfTn #76ers pic.twitter.com/wUfly7wpk8 – 10:05 PM
Quick story:
* What little we know about Joel Embiid’s orbital fracture
* Comparing it to his 2018 injury, and why this might (MIGHT) be a shorter recovery timeline
* The play where it happened.
https://t.co/NXG353jzqe pic.twitter.com/kLkbi0jEYv – 9:55 PM
Per Source: Embiid has a clean break in his face.
“Siakam fucked him up, it was totally unwarranted and flagrant. Not sure how long he will be out or any additional information at this second.”
The last time Joel suffered an orbital bone fracture, he was out roughly three weeks – 9:47 PM
“Doc, why was Embiid still in the game up 30pts late in the fourth quarter?” – 9:39 PM
Believe this is Joel Embiid’s third time with an orbital fracture. One in college, one from a dribble hand off with Markelle Fultz in 2018. Now this one from Siakam. Pretty sure the first couple were left side. Wonder if he still has the same mask Justice Winslow stomped on. – 9:32 PM
When Embiid broke his left orbital bone in 2018, it was three weeks and 10 games. This sucks. – 9:29 PM
76ers’ Joel Embiid suffers orbital bone fracture, concussion, listed as out nba.nbcsports.com/2022/04/29/76e… – 9:28 PM
76ers’ Joel Embiid out indefinitely vs. Heat in East semifinal due to orbital fracture, concussion. sun-sentinel.com/sports/miami-h… Embiid returned from a similar orbital injury during the 2018 playoffs to close out the Heat. – 9:28 PM
NEW: Embiid out for Game 1 against Heat and out indefinitely. And lots of other Heat-76ers things: miamiherald.com/sports/nba/mia… – 9:25 PM
Hate seeing that Embiid is seriously hurt. Yesterday’s tweet was a bad tweet in the heat of the moment, regret it. – 9:22 PM
Kevin O’Connor @KevinOConnorNBA
My reaction to the Joel Embiid news: This SUCKS pic.twitter.com/bINfBlAM14 – 9:21 PM
Raptors announcers/fans cheering Embiid’s injury is really fucked up. – 9:16 PM
Still working through all the details, but early indication I have been given is that Embiid’s injury does not require surgery at this time. Whether that means he can make it back/get cleared anytime soon is another story phillyvoice.com/sixers-joel-em… – 9:14 PM
I fractured my face once, top-edging a slog sweep into it (last attacking shot I ever played), and I can assure you it hurts like all hell. But at least it was only once. Embiid by contrast could wear a vault door on his face, yet if he gets hit on the fracture again, it’s over. – 9:14 PM
Re: Joel Embiid: Orbital fractures have a decent amount of variability due to multiple factors including the bones involved, possible displacement, size of the actual fx, & any soft tissue or eye damage. Surgery may be warranted if the damage is severe & a bone has displaced. 1/3 – 9:13 PM
If you are celebrating the Joel Embiid injury, you’re gross. Unfollow and re-think what kind of person you want to be. – 9:08 PM
You really gotta feel for Joel Embiid. The guy works his ass off every year to ensure that he keeps his body right and stays healthy and then the most random injury happens to him. It’s just real unfortunate. – 9:07 PM
Is this an option for Embiid? pic.twitter.com/KsTbO0C3zQ – 9:05 PM
76ers’ Joel Embiid to miss at least opener vs. Heat with orbital fracture, concussion. sun-sentinel.com/sports/miami-h… – 9:01 PM
#NBA short: #Sixers star center Joel Embiid to miss start of #Heat series with orbital fracture, concussion: https://t.co/JLEyPqJMZO #76ers pic.twitter.com/aalKnqmFfU – 8:59 PM
Next presser: Doc why was Embiid still in late in a blowout?
Doc: DID YOU SEE THAT HORSESHIT ORLANDO TEAM I COACHED TO THE PLAYOFFS 20 YRS AGO? – 8:58 PM
still don’t see the need to have had *an already-injured* embiid in up 29 with four minutes to play
pic.twitter.com/pNeSmxkHvX – 8:56 PM
Let the Doc bashing begin for having Embiid in the game up 29 with four to play – 8:54 PM
The injury to Joel Embiid happened when the Sixers were up 29 points with 4 minutes left in the game… pic.twitter.com/EVbtn52ZnE – 8:54 PM
The 76ers say Joel Embiid suffered a right orbital fracture and mild concussion last night against Toronto, and is out indefinitely.
Embiid was hit in the face by an inadvertent Pascal Siakam elbow late in Philadelphia’s blowout win over Toronto in Game 6 last night. – 8:50 PM
Just looking ahead for a second with the Embiid news, I think we know the direction they’re gonna go with the 9 man rotation now
They’re going small
Dedmon may get some time off – 8:49 PM
Sixers confirm that Joel Embiid suffered a right orbital fracture and a mild concussion in last night’s win over the Raptors. He will be listed as out and further updates will be provided as appropriate, the team says. Game 1 at Miami is Monday. – 8:46 PM
Per the Sixers: Joel Embiid suffered a right orbital fracture and mild concussion in last night’s game. He’s out and “further updates will be provided as appropriate.” – 8:46 PM
Joel Embiid suffered a right orbital fracture and mild concussion in last night’s game vs. Toronto. Embiid is out and further updates will be provided as appropriate, per Sixers official. – 8:45 PM
Joel Embiid suffered a right orbital fracture and mild concussion in last night’s game vs. Toronto. Embiid is out and further updates will be provided as appropriate, per #Sixers official – 8:45 PM
Sixers confirm that Joel Embiid suffered a right orbital fracture and mild concussion in last night’s win. He is out, with updates to be provided “as appropriate” – 8:45 PM
Joel Embiid suffered a right orbital fracture and mild concussion in last night’s game vs. Toronto. Embiid is out and further updates will be provided as appropriate. #Sixers – 8:45 PM
Damn Embiid is taking a beating. – 8:43 PM
Sources: 76ers All-NBA star Joel Embiid suffered a right orbital fracture and mild concussion in series-clinching Game 6 win last night in Toronto. He will be listed as out and there is no timetable for his return. – 8:43 PM
76ers vs. Heat playoff preview: Jimmy Butler facing his old team, a meeting of top coaches among storylines
By: @therealmikekb
cbssports.com/nba/news/76ers… – 7:29 PM
NBA column: The #Sixers learned some lessons against the #Raptors that could benefit them in the conference semifinals vs. Jimmy Butler and the #Heat: https://t.co/4qtc7iCEJN pic.twitter.com/YOZ5m1IXlC – 7:00 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
The latest on Jimmy Butler and Kyle Lowry’s injuries as the Heat returned to practice today miamiherald.com/sports/nba/mia… Also, what the Heat, 76ers and national analysts are saying about the second-round matchup – 5:34 PM
From earlier — Heat remain cautious with Jimmy Butler, Kyle Lowry injuries ahead of 76ers series. sun-sentinel.com/sports/miami-h… – 5:26 PM
How the Wolves drafted Karl-Anthony Towns.
How the Sixers lucked into Joel Embiid.
How Phoenix landed Devin Booker.
How Boston set themselves up for Jaylen Brown and Jayson Tatum…
amazon.com/Built-Lose-Tan… – 3:08 PM
What did Precious Achiuwa learn from guarding Joel Embiid over 6 games? “I learned that it’s tough to guard guys like that.” – 3:01 PM
NEW from @Anthony Chiang and me: Updates on Butler, Lowry injuries. Some interesting metrics on how Heat’s top defenders have fared against Harden and Embiid. And what Heat, 76ers, analysts are saying about matchup: miamiherald.com/sports/nba/mia… – 2:32 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
From @Barry Jackson and me: The latest on Jimmy Butler and Kyle Lowry’s injuries as the Heat returned to practice today miamiherald.com/sports/nba/mia… Also, what the Heat, 76ers and national analysts are saying about the second-round matchup – 2:27 PM
If the whole Simmons situation hadn’t happened and he was still playing for the Sixers, imagine the psychological advantage the Heat would have, knowing exactly how to defend in the playoffs and having Jimmy Butler. Might be sweep city. – 2:09 PM
Heat slow playing injury approach with Jimmy Butler, Kyle Lowry, others ahead of 76ers series. sun-sentinel.com/sports/miami-h… Also: Addressing the Joel Embiid challenge; and Marcus Garrett visits. – 1:43 PM
Austin Krell: Rivers says there’s hope that Joel returns, but there’s not a ton of clarity yet. Says team will go center by committee. Mentions that DeAndre Jordan’s height had significance in one of the reg season games vs Miami. Team will go more Harden-centric with more spacing. -via Twitter @NBAKrell / April 30, 2022
NBA Central: Doc Rivers defends his decision to have Joel Embiid in late during a blowout “The other team had all their guys in” (🎥 @Tom Moore ) pic.twitter.com/Y2Cluo0eeJ -via Twitter @TheNBACentral / April 30, 2022
Noah Levick: Tobias Harris said Joel Embiid was upset about his injuries but is in “good spirits” overall. Harris said he expects the Sixers to feature more pick-and-rolls without Embiid, and that ball movement remains key. -via Twitter @NoahLevick / April 30, 2022
Comments / 0