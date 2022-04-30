ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jimmy Butler not optimistic about Kyle Lowry for Game 1

By HoopsHype
 2 days ago
Ira Winderman: Butler does not necessarily sound particularly optimistic on Kyle Lowry. Says Heat have enough.

Source: Twitter @IraHeatBeat

What’s the buzz on Twitter?

Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305

Just enjoy this back and forth between Jimmy Butler and PJ Tucker on IG pic.twitter.com/HUj2j2cOb54:52 PM

Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat

Ira Winderman: With Jimmy Butler and Kyle Lowry, it’s all about perspective. sun-sentinel.com/sports/miami-h…3:00 PM

Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat

Heat’s Jimmy Butler addresses knee pain, Embiid absence and his recent fine. sun-sentinel.com/sports/miami-h…3:00 PM

Noah Levick @NoahLevick

Doc Rivers says Sixers will play “center by committee” w/o Joel Embiid, that they “may need all four” backup center options.

He expects Tobias Harris to spend time on Lowry, Butler, Adebayo throughout the series, sees Harris as possibly another five option vs. small lineups. – 1:49 PM

Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat

Heat’s Jimmy Butler addresses knee pain, Embiid absence and how his hips don’t lie. sun-sentinel.com/sports/miami-h… Of NBA sanction, “It’s Spo’s fault. He always says to celebrate everybody else’s success. Max goes on a 10-0 run, I celebrate, and I get fined.” – 1:16 PM

Shandel Richardson @ShandelRich

Kyle Lowry’s status still unknown but Herro and Butler are set to return for Game 1 vs Sixers #miamiheat si.com/nba/heat/miami…1:05 PM

Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat

Nick Friedell @NickFriedell

Jimmy Butler getting some shots up after practice. Looking ready to roll for Game 1. pic.twitter.com/8s3MCKSKZS12:04 PM

Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat

Jimmy Butler (knee) back at practice today. – 12:02 PM

Barry Jackson @flasportsbuzz

From PM: Embiid out indefinitely, making Heat clear favorites in 2nd round. Latest on Butler, Lowry. And Heat, 76ers, analysts discuss matchup: miamiherald.com/sports/nba/mia…9:52 AM

Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat

Sunday notes on a Saturday: With Jimmy Butler and Kyle Lowry, it’s all about perspective. The art of the deal often transcends the ages. sun-sentinel.com/sports/miami-h… Also: Another sweep for Dragic; Nets fallout; Hawks reflect on Heat; Celtics and seeding; a Spo conversation. More. – 9:02 AM

Barry Jackson @flasportsbuzz

Embiid out indefinitely, and Heat now clear favorites in their second round series. And the latest on Butler, Lowry. And Heat, 76ers, analysts discuss matchup: miamiherald.com/sports/nba/mia…12:11 AM

CBS NBA @CBSSportsNBA

76ers vs. Heat playoff preview: Jimmy Butler facing his old team, a meeting of top coaches among storylines

By: @therealmikekb

cbssports.com/nba/news/76ers…7:29 PM

Tom Moore @TomMoorePhilly

NBA column: The #Sixers learned some lessons against the #Raptors that could benefit them in the conference semifinals vs. Jimmy Butler and the #Heat: https://t.co/4qtc7iCEJN pic.twitter.com/YOZ5m1IXlC7:00 PM

Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang

The latest on Jimmy Butler and Kyle Lowry’s injuries as the Heat returned to practice today miamiherald.com/sports/nba/mia… Also, what the Heat, 76ers and national analysts are saying about the second-round matchup – 5:34 PM

Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat

From earlier — Heat remain cautious with Jimmy Butler, Kyle Lowry injuries ahead of 76ers series. sun-sentinel.com/sports/miami-h…5:26 PM

Barry Jackson @flasportsbuzz

NEW from @Anthony Chiang and me: Updates on Butler, Lowry injuries. Some interesting metrics on how Heat’s top defenders have fared against Harden and Embiid. And what Heat, 76ers, analysts are saying about matchup: miamiherald.com/sports/nba/mia…2:32 PM

Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang

From @Barry Jackson and me: The latest on Jimmy Butler and Kyle Lowry’s injuries as the Heat returned to practice today miamiherald.com/sports/nba/mia… Also, what the Heat, 76ers and national analysts are saying about the second-round matchup – 2:27 PM

Austin Krell @NBAKrell

If the whole Simmons situation hadn’t happened and he was still playing for the Sixers, imagine the psychological advantage the Heat would have, knowing exactly how to defend in the playoffs and having Jimmy Butler. Might be sweep city. – 2:09 PM

Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat

Heat slow playing injury approach with Jimmy Butler, Kyle Lowry, others ahead of 76ers series. sun-sentinel.com/sports/miami-h… Also: Addressing the Joel Embiid challenge; and Marcus Garrett visits. – 1:43 PM

Butler’s knee issue is not considered serious, with no MRI or other medical tests planned for the injury. Lowry’s strained hamstring is also not considered significant, but it’s an injury that can take a few weeks to heal. “I’m expecting them to get healthy day by day, honestly,” Heat center Bam Adebayo said when asked if he expects Butler and Lowry to be available for the start of the second round. “If they can go, they can go. If they’re not, we got to go out there regardless. You can’t push back Game 1.” -via Miami Herald / April 30, 2022

Tim Reynolds: Caleb Martin (right ankle), PJ Tucker (right calf), Tyler Herro (non-COVID illness), Jimmy Butler (knee) did not practice today. Neither did Kyle Lowry. -via Twitter @ByTimReynolds / April 29, 2022

Dave McMenamin. Jimmy Butler is out for Game 5 with inflammation in his right knee. A source told ESPN that Butler woke up feeling soreness in the knee and is considered day to day moving forward. Miami, already without Kyle Lowry, will have its depth tested -via Twitter @mcten / April 26, 2022

Comments / 0

Yardbarker

Kevin Durant goes to Europe to watch former teammate in EuroLeague playoffs

It may be time to put the Kevin Durant snake narrative to rest for good. The Brooklyn Nets star Durant went viral this week over a great gesture for one of his old teammates. Durant went overseas to watch former Nets guard Mike James compete in the EuroLeague Playoffs. The former MVP Durant was in the front row cheering as James got buckets for AS Monaco Basket.
BROOKLYN, NY
Yardbarker

Miami Heat's Kyle Lowry Will Not Play In Game 1 against Sixers

Miami Heat guard Kyle Lowry will remain in his familiar spot on the sideline. The Heat announced Lowry will not play in Monday's Game 1 against the Philadelphia 76ers in the second round of the Eastern Conference playoffs. Lowry is sidelined with a hamstring issue that caused him to miss the final two games of the Heat's series against the Atlanta Hawks in the first round.
MIAMI, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Raptors#Sixers
WFMZ-TV Online

Miami Heat believe that the Embiid-less Sixers are still dangerous

MIAMI (AP) - In Miami Heat coach Erik Spoelstra’s mind, the injury situation with Joel Embiid doesn’t doom the Philadelphia 76ers. He figures it’ll only steel their resolve. Clearly, the 76ers are not going to be a better team without Embiid, the scoring champion and MVP finalist...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Yardbarker

Heat leaning on ex-James Harden teammate for scouting against 76ers

The Miami Heat have had to adjust their scouting efforts a bit in light of Joel Embiid’s injury. Miami’s second-round opponent, the Philadelphia 76ers, will be without Embiid for at least the start of the series. That means the Heat have to adapt on the fly to a team that will be led more by James Harden. One complicating factor is that Harden did not play much without Embiid since being acquired by the 76ers, making game tape scarce.
MIAMI, FL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

