D'Angelo Russell upset about not having opportunity to close Game 6

By HoopsHype
 2 days ago
Dane Moore: D’Angelo Russell made it very clear in his end of season exit interview that he didn’t want to make it a big deal that he didn’t close the game in Game 6. But he did say he was upset about not having the opportunity to be on the floor in the final minutes of the game.

Dane Moore @DaneMooreNBA

Sachin Gupta when asked the question of whether or not Anthony Edwards and Jaden McDaniels can be on the same timeline as Karl-Anthony Towns and D’Angelo Russell:

“I think we’re seeing signs they can… I do believe those timelines can coexist.” – 1:57 PM

Christopher Hine @ChristopherHine

D’Angelo Russell on his contract situation (extension eligible, 1 yr. left):

“I don’t like to speak on that. It kind of comes back to haunt you a lot of the times. There’s nothing more that I can do to showcase my worth or the number that I’m looking for or anything like that.” – 1:14 PM

Jon Krawczynski @JonKrawczynski

D’Angelo Russell wasn’t ready to reflect much on the playoffs or discuss his contract situation. Did ask if he was OK watching from the bench: “No. Not at all.”

Said of course he wanted to be out there. But overall saw the season as a big success. – 1:11 PM

Dane Moore @DaneMooreNBA

D’Angelo Russell made it very clear in his end of season exit interview that he didn’t want to make it a big deal that he didn’t close the game in Game 6. But he did say he was upset about not having the opportunity to be on the floor in the final minutes of the game. – 12:47 PM

Dane Moore @DaneMooreNBA

Ant on the KAT/DLo/Ant Big 3

“We all got 3 different personalities, so it’s kind of good for us because we all 3 different people. I think we get along really well, especially on the court. Our game complements each other so much. I think for years to come it’s going to be scary” – 12:32 PM

Dane Moore @DaneMooreNBA

Patrick Beverley said before the season that he gave D’Angelo Russell a set of challenges.

Here’s Beverley today when asked about how Russell answered those challenges this season: pic.twitter.com/CtfgKbVmA910:33 AM

J. Michael Falgoust @ThisIsJMichael

If anyone is complaining about DLo not being on the court and is blaming coaching for making the correct and sound decision, they probably don’t know what they’re looking at. 🤷🏽‍♂️ – 12:06 AM

Haralabos Voulgaris @haralabob

Dlo still on the bench on an offensive possession. Gonna be a must watch presser. – 11:39 PM

Haralabos Voulgaris @haralabob

Finch is really getting after it – DLO getting the hook in place of JMac. – 11:31 PM

Evan Dunlap @BQRMagic

interesting to see Chris Finch go right back to Jordan McLaughlin after a few more ineffective D’Angelo Russell minutes – 11:28 PM

Dane Moore @DaneMooreNBA

JMac is subbing in… presumably for DLo – 11:25 PM

Monte Poole @MontePooleNBCS

Anthony Edwards looking at KAT and DLo like . . . pic.twitter.com/nyHVltZhfV10:07 PM

Dane Moore @DaneMooreNBA

Memphis adjusting to having Dillon Brooks guard Anthony Edwards.

Brooks had been guarding D’Angelo Russell. Now Desmond Bane is on DLo. – 9:20 PM

Christopher Hine: Beverley on D’Angelo Russell: “I feel like he could have ended better. Everyone felt that, he felt that. We need him a lot and, just one of those series. And it’s something he’s gonna learn from.” -via Twitter @ChristopherHine / April 30, 2022

Mark Giannotto: Karl-Anthony Towns said Minnesota did not have a players only meeting ahead of tonight’s Game 6, as had been reported elsewhere. “This is why I don’t look at Twitter. Y’all be making s— up.” -via Twitter @mgiannotto / April 29, 2022

