ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

Jaylen Brown doing well, likely to play in Game 1

By HoopsHype
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1MQCnc_0fPHAlbL00

Keith Smith: Ime Udoka on Jaylen Brown: “He’s doing well. Looked good yesterday, looked good today. All signs are pointing in the right direction.”

Source: Twitter @KeithSmithNBA

What’s the buzz on Twitter?

Jay King @ByJayKing

Jaylen Brown said he needed the extra time off to get his body right: “Credit to us taking care of business so we could have that.” – 12:44 PM

Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps

Jaylen Brown said he should be good to go for Game 1 with his hamstring issue. Says it’s on the “lower end” of the spectrum, and that the time off this week has really helped him a lot to have some time to heal up. – 12:43 PM

Mark Murphy @Murf56

Jaylen Brown says the hammy feels “good. Should be ready to roll for tomorrow. … This one’s on the lower end.” Says the time off was “essential.” – 12:43 PM

Chris Forsberg @ChrisForsberg_

Jaylen Brown on his hamstring: “Should be ready to roll.” – 12:43 PM

John Karalis @John_Karalis

Ime says all signs pointing in the right direction with Jaylen Brown – 12:16 PM

Mark Murphy @Murf56

Jaylen Brown, according to Ime Udoka, is looking good in his bout with hamstring soreness. – 12:16 PM

Chris Forsberg @ChrisForsberg_

Ime Udoka on Jaylen Brown: “All signs pointing in the right direction, looked good the last few days.” Said he’ll be reevaluated by medical staff after today’s practice. – 12:16 PM

Jay King @ByJayKing

Ime Udoka said Jaylen Brown is doing well and has looked good the last few days. “All signs pointing in the right direction,” Udoka said. Sounds like Brown will play in Game 1, but he’ll be evaluated again tomorrow. – 12:16 PM

Gary Washburn @GwashburnGlobe

Udoka said Jaylen Brown has looked good the past few days. Should be good to go for Game 1. #Celtics #Bucks12:16 PM

Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA

Ime Udoka on Jaylen Brown: “He’s doing well. Looked good yesterday, looked good today. All signs are pointing in the right direction.” – 12:15 PM

Jared Weiss @JaredWeissNBA

Jaylen Brown on the move with his hammy pic.twitter.com/2K0P0x1Fbj12:09 PM

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1yCJca_0fPHAlbL00

Jay King @ByJayKing

Jaylen Brown getting in a little work on that hamstring. pic.twitter.com/2FzLS8co9c12:04 PM

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1GrmSz_0fPHAlbL00

Jake Fischer @JakeLFischer

How the Wolves drafted Karl-Anthony Towns.

How the Sixers lucked into Joel Embiid.

How Phoenix landed Devin Booker.

How Boston set themselves up for Jaylen Brown and Jayson Tatum…

amazon.com/Built-Lose-Tan…3:08 PM

Jay King: Jaylen Brown said his hamstring is good and he should be “ready to roll” for Game 1. -via Twitter @ByJayKing / April 30, 2022

Keith Smith: More from Ime Udoka on Jaylen Brown’s hamstring injury: “It’s something that could impact him throughout the series, but we’ll have to see. We do expect him to play Game 1.” -via Twitter @KeithSmithNBA / April 28, 2022

John Karalis: Asked about Jaylen Brown’s hamstring, Ime Udoka simply says “yeah, he’s good” -via Twitter @John_Karalis / April 27, 2022

Comments / 0

Related
FOX Sports

Giannis triple-double helps Bucks beat Celtics 101-89

BOSTON (AP) — Giannis Antetokounmpo had his second career postseason triple-double, scoring 24 points with 13 rebounds and 12 assists on Sunday to lead the Milwaukee Bucks to a 101-89 victory over the Boston Celtics in Game 1 of their second-round playoff series. Jrue Holiday had 25 points and...
BOSTON, MA
The Spun

Breaking: Celtics Announce Injury Diagnosis For Marcus Smart

The Boston Celtics can’t afford to lose Marcus Smart against the Milwaukee Bucks. Smart, the NBA’s first Defensive Player of the Year at the guard position since Gary Payton, left Game 1 of the second round series against Milwaukee with an apparent injury. The former Oklahoma State star...
BOSTON, MA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jayson Tatum
Person
Joel Embiid
Person
Jaylen Brown
Person
Ime Udoka
Person
Devin Booker
NESN

Celtics-Bucks Ref Had No Idea About This Celebrity Sitting Courtside

Scott Foster managed to rile up NBA Twitter even before the latest game he officiated tipped off. Foster was on duty for the series opener between the Boston Celtics and the Milwaukee Bucks on Sunday afternoon. As players warmed up for Game 1 at TD Garden, a mic’d-up Foster sought out fellow referee Ed Malloy for insight on a certain celebrity sitting courtside. Foster evidently never has heard any of Jack Harlow’s music, as he had no idea who the hip hop star was.
BOSTON, MA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Boston#Twitter
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NBA Teams
Philadelphia 76ers
NewsBreak
NBA
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
The Spun

Look: Video Of Brad Stevens Is Going Viral On Sunday

Brad Stevens saw enough from his Celtics on Sunday against the Bucks. Right after Milwaukee extended its lead to 17 over Boston, Stevens was seen leaving his press box. He figured the result had been decided at that point. Stevens is currently the Celtics’ president of basketball operations after coaching...
BOSTON, MA
NBC Sports

Embiid injury makes Raps announcer's comment even uglier

On Friday night we learned that Sixers superstar Joel Embiid suffered an orbital fracture and a mild concussion during a collision late in Game 6 vs. the Raptors, a brutal blow to the Sixers' playoff hopes - not to mention a painful ordeal for Embiid himself. If you were on...
NBA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

104K+
Followers
150K+
Post
39M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy