Jaylen Brown doing well, likely to play in Game 1

Keith Smith: Ime Udoka on Jaylen Brown: “He’s doing well. Looked good yesterday, looked good today. All signs are pointing in the right direction.”

Source: Twitter @KeithSmithNBA

Jaylen Brown said he needed the extra time off to get his body right: "Credit to us taking care of business so we could have that."

Jaylen Brown said he should be good to go for Game 1 with his hamstring issue. Says it’s on the “lower end” of the spectrum, and that the time off this week has really helped him a lot to have some time to heal up. – 12:43 PM

Jaylen Brown says the hammy feels "good. Should be ready to roll for tomorrow. … This one's on the lower end." Says the time off was "essential."

Jaylen Brown on his hamstring: “Should be ready to roll.” – 12:43 PM

Ime says all signs pointing in the right direction with Jaylen Brown

Jaylen Brown, according to Ime Udoka, is looking good in his bout with hamstring soreness. – 12:16 PM

Ime Udoka on Jaylen Brown: "All signs pointing in the right direction, looked good the last few days." Said he'll be reevaluated by medical staff after today's practice.

Ime Udoka said Jaylen Brown is doing well and has looked good the last few days. “All signs pointing in the right direction,” Udoka said. Sounds like Brown will play in Game 1, but he’ll be evaluated again tomorrow. – 12:16 PM

Udoka said Jaylen Brown has looked good the past few days. Should be good to go for Game 1. #Celtics #Bucks – 12:16 PM

Ime Udoka on Jaylen Brown: “He’s doing well. Looked good yesterday, looked good today. All signs are pointing in the right direction.” – 12:15 PM

Jaylen Brown on the move with his hammy pic.twitter.com/2K0P0x1Fbj – 12:09 PM

Jaylen Brown getting in a little work on that hamstring. pic.twitter.com/2FzLS8co9c – 12:04 PM

Jay King: Jaylen Brown said his hamstring is good and he should be "ready to roll" for Game 1.

Keith Smith: More from Ime Udoka on Jaylen Brown's hamstring injury: "It's something that could impact him throughout the series, but we'll have to see. We do expect him to play Game 1."

John Karalis: Asked about Jaylen Brown's hamstring, Ime Udoka simply says "yeah, he's good"