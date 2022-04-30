ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oakland, CA

Oakland Sees Day of Action to Stop Privatization

By Leon Kunstenaar
indybay.org
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleContinuing the protests against the privatization of Oakland, several groups of protesters converged at Frank Ogawa Plaza on Friday April 29th. ULWU longshore workers, teachers and supporters have coalesced under the banner of SLAP (slapbayarea SCHOOLS & LABOR AGAINST PRIVATIZATION). They were there to stop private interests from spending...

www.indybay.org

