NFL Draft: Packers grab wide receiver Doubs, center Tom in 4th Round

By Kyle Jones
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGREEN BAY, Wis. — The Packers are adding another wide receiver to the squad, selecting Romeo Doubs with the 27th pick in the 4th Round, 132nd overall. Doubs led receivers with 80 receptions for over 1,100 yards and 11 touchdowns last season...

Packers Still Named Best Landing Spots for Two Former All Pro Wide Receivers

The 2022 NFL Draft has come and gone. The Green Bay Packers ended up drafting three wide receivers: Christian Watson (second round), Romeo Doubs (fourth round), and Samouri Toure (seventh round). Earlier in the offseason, the Packers signed Sammy Watkins to a one-year deal. Green Bay made all of these moves in an effort to help replace Davante Adams (traded to Las Vegas) and Marquez Valdes-Scantling (signed with Kansas City). Now, the Packers have Watson, Watkins, Toure, Doubs, Allen Lazard, Amari Rodgers, and Allen Lazard slated to compete for snaps in the 2022 offense. Despite this newfound depth at wide receiver, the Packers are still named the best landing spot for two former All Pro wide receivers.
2022 NFL Draft: Packers trade back eight spots in fifth round

GREEN BAY – The Packers have traded back in the fifth round of the NFL Draft on Saturday. Green Bay traded the No. 171 overall pick to the Denver Broncos for the No. 179 pick and an extra seventh-rounder, No. 234. The Packers now have four selections in the...
Green Bay Packers take Christian Watson with 34th overall pick, take two more WRs on Day 3 of draft

GREEN BAY, Wis. -- It's not a first-round receiver, but for the Green Bay Packers, it's the next best thing. Actually, the second next best thing. Packers general manager Brian Gutekunst, who ran the team's streak of not drafting a wide receiver in the first round to 20 years Thursday, didn't wait long to make a move Friday. He sent both of his second-round picks (Nos. 53 and 59) to the rival Minnesota Vikings for the 34th overall pick and used it on North Dakota State wide receiver Christian Watson.
Packers Invite UW Whitewater Wide Receiver to Rookie Camp

The Green Bay Packers are doing their due diligence when it comes to adding depth to their wide receiver room. Brian Gutekunst drafted three receivers in the 2022 NFL Draft, including Christian Watson in the second round. Additionally, the Packers have signed multiple wide receivers as undrafted free agents. This list includes Wisconsin Badgers fan favorite Danny Davis. According to a recent Tweet, the Packers have also invited Ryan Wisniewski of UW Whitewater.
Packers add edge rusher in 5th round

GREEN BAY (WLUK) -- After trading back eight spots in the fifth round on Saturday, the Packers drafted edge rusher Kingsley Enagbare from South Carolina with the No. 179 overall pick. The Packers acquired an extra seventh-round selection with the Broncos, giving Green Bay four seventh-round picks. Enagbare (6-4, 258)...
Green Bay Packers Trade Up For Wide Receiver: Fans React

On Thursday night, the first round of the 2022 NFL draft came and went without the Green Bay Packers drafting a wide receiver. The team watched six wide receivers go off the board before they came on the clock at No. 22. Instead of reaching for a wide receiver, the team stood pat and drafted Georgia linebacker Quay Walker.
NFL Draft: Breaking down how Rasheed Walker fits with Green Bay Packers

The reigning two-time NFL MVP Aaron Rodgers can only win MVP’s when he is able to stand upright, the Packers drafting Rasheed Walker proves they remain steadfast in building around him. The Packers have had trouble over the last couple years with their offensive line staying healthy. Rasheed Walker was a very successful, and honestly a very aggressive, tackle for the Nittany Lions. He protected Sean Clifford’s blindside successfully during his tenure while also proving to be a reliable run blocker. He will be joining a talented offensive line group highlighted by All-Pro David Bakhtiari, Walker will have a chance to learn...
Packers finish with 11 selections in 2022 NFL Draft

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - A total of 11 new faces had their names called by the Green Bay Packers this week as the NFL Draft wound to a close Saturday. Green Bay ultimately had 11 picks, two in the first round, one in the second, one in the third, two in the fourth, one in the fifth and four in the seventh.
Jahmir Johnson signs with the Green Bay Packers

With the conclusion of the 2022 NFL draft, offensive lineman Jahmir Johnson did not hear his name called, although, like six of his fellow undrafted Aggie teammates, sources confirmed that Johnson is now getting an opportunity to sign with the Green Bay Packers as an undrafted free agent. Jahmir Johnson started his career at the University of Tennesee in 2018 before transferring to Texas A&M as a grad student for the 2021 season, starting each of the 11 games he played during that season and was a solid anchor alongside newly-minted Houston Texan Kenyon Green. Standing at 6-5, 300 pounds, Johnson...
